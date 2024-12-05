Orange Wednesday boosts sales for local businesses by up to 20%

Farmacia Aliada in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, participates in the Orange Wednesday holiday sales initiative. (Credit: Joshua Espinosa)

The annual event promotes consumer loyalty and showcases Puerto Rican products during the holiday season.

The ninth edition of Orange Wednesday in Puerto Rico has shown a significant increase in consumer turnout at participating businesses, which reported sales growth between 15% and 20%.

Elliot Pacheco-Beauchamp, president of Empresarios Por Puerto Rico, an organization of Puerto Rican business owners dedicated to supporting local commerce by promoting fair competition, educating on the importance of local businesses and backing initiatives like Orange Wednesday, highlighted the initiative’s continued success.

“The data and testimonies we have collected from our members point to an active participation of [small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs)] in the event, with a remarkable organized effort to attract local consumers right at the beginning of the Christmas shopping season,” Pacheco-Beauchamp stated.

More than 1,000 businesses participated in this year’s event, including major chains such as 40 Supermercados Selectos, 50 Supermercados Famcoop and 550 Coopharma pharmacies, as well as nearly 300 community pharmacies.

Cooperatives such as Coop Rincón, Credicentro and Caguas Coop also took part. Micro and small enterprises, including beauty salons, artisans, consultancies and hardware stores, were also able to use the campaign to promote their holiday specials and offers.

While the San Juan metropolitan area recorded the highest participation rates, “we must highlight that there were participating businesses around the island,” contributing to a favorable shopping environment that benefits both consumers and local merchants, Pacheco-Beauchamp said.

The fact that merchants involved in Orange Wednesday consistently experience growth in their sales is a clear indicator of the event’s positive impact, he noted. “We have seen a growth in consumer loyalty to local businesses, which establishes a connection between business owners and their customers.”

The event serves as an indicator of the ability of SMEs to innovate and adapt to market dynamics, encouraging consumers to choose unique, locally made products that reflect “the peculiarities of Puerto Rico.”

“Despite online competition, there is an increase in preference for local and artisanal products, which reflects the continued effectiveness of Orange Wednesday in boosting sales and attracting consumers to SMEs, in a mutually supportive relationship that has been forged over nine years of celebration,” Pacheco-Beauchamp said.

With these results, he added, it is clear that participating in Orange Wednesday is a successful strategy for local businesses that want to stand out and maximize their potential during the Christmas season.