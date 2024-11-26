Community Foundation releases book on 38 years of philanthropy

To honor the new generation of Puerto Rico Community Foundation employees, Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats presented a copy of the book to Kiria Velázquez, coordinator of philanthropic services at the foundation.

“A Community Foundation for All Time” is available at The Bookmark bookstores in Santurce, Guaynabo and Hatillo.

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation (FCPR, in Spanish) recently presented its evolution and philanthropic trajectory in the book “A Community Foundation for All Time: 38 Years of Philanthropic Action,” marking philanthropy month and the celebration of its 39th anniversary.

The text includes testimonies from nonprofit organizations such as PECES, the Sor Isolina Ferré Centers and the communities of Toro Negro, in Ciales, and Corcovada, in Añasco, as well as grant recipients. It also incorporates the voices of donors, current and past members of the board of directors, and representatives of allied foundations in the United States.

The book was written by journalist Tatiana Pérez-Rivera, with a prologue by Luis Alberto Ferré-Rangel. Its graphic design was handled by Edder González-Palacios.

More than 60 individuals connected to the foundation’s funds or programs were interviewed for the book. These include César Rey, former secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Education; architects Elio Martínez-Joffre and Edwin Quiles, former director and founder, respectively, of the Community Design Workshop of the School of Architecture of the University of Puerto Rico; Loíza Mayor Julia Nazario; and former board of directors members, including Manuel Cidre, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel “Coco” Morales and Carlos J. Vázquez-Camuñas.

“‘A Community Foundation for All Time’ is a historical record of the foundation’s work over 38 years,” said FCPR President Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats. “The book is a conversation among multiple and varied voices — boards, staff, community organizations, corporations, families and local and U.S. foundations — and conveys two main messages: Community organizations grow the collective wealth of communities, and donors, through the foundation, touch lives that change their stories.”

The book was presented during a private event in Hato Rey, where Colón-Tarrats highlighted details of the book and shared quotes of special significance to the foundation’s work.

The event included a talk led by Vivian I. Neptune-Rivera, vice chairwoman of the foundation’s board, during which speakers shared their experiences with the foundation and discussed key elements of the book. José Joaquín Villamil, economist and member of the foundation’s first board of directors, and Pérez-Rivera, the book’s author, were among the panelists.

For Pérez-Rivera, telling the foundation’s story was important because “what is not talked about is often forgotten.”

She emphasized that the foundation’s history demonstrates a pathway to solutions.

“What most caught my attention is that in different instances, with different scenarios, with different complications, communities and nonprofit organizations design tailored responses; they perfect them, put them into practice, adjust them when they see that they do not work, and come back again and again. I believe that this speed and consistency deserve to be told,” she said.

Villamil highlighted the transformative role of the foundation.

“What we have seen in the book and what we have seen in the foundation’s trajectory is that it plays a very important role in transformation. It is not about applying patches on different things; it is about how you structure processes, organizations, that allow you to transform the foundations of that society. And I, for my part, have always thought that the future of Puerto Rico lies within its communities,” he said.

Philanthropic impact

The book’s content focuses on the foundation’s philanthropic impact, particularly in increasing community capital — including physical, financial, social, human, cultural and ecological resources. These principles align with the foundation’s theory of change, which seeks to reduce inequality and foster equity, social justice and community prosperity.

They have been the reference for projects related to health, technology, education, housing, community development, water, energy, arts and public communication, as well as funds, legacies and donations.

The book also sheds light on strategic philanthropy, grant and scholarship funds, and the Community Investment Fund, which provides loans to nonprofit organizations.

“The challenge is the future,” said Neptune-Rivera. “Precisely, if it’s for ‘all times,’ to have that ear to the ground: What are the needs, the challenges that we as a community are now facing? And to know that the Community Foundation — this wonderful team, those who were there before and those who will be part of the foundation in the future — will always continue with that commitment.”

