50 Puerto Rican journalists discuss transition into online news in new book

The royalties from the sale of both books will go toward a scholarship to an outstanding communications student in 2021, said journalist Ángeles Alvarado, spokesperson for the project.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“La noticia y yo 2.0 — Hablan los periodistas de la Era Digital” (“The news and I, 2.0 – Journalists of the Digital Age speak”) is the title of the new book in which 50 journalists and two editors narrate how the news in Puerto Rico made the transition from traditional journalism of the last century to new digital technologies of the 21st century.

It’s a “must-read” to understand the transformation processes in the public message of social communications that impact people on a daily basis. News is my Business Editor Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez is one of the contributing journalists.

The book is co-edited by Prof. Rafael Matos and photojournalist Arturo Yépez-Pottier and published by the University of Puerto Rico’s Editorial house, in collaboration with Editorial Gaviota. It is a sequel to the book “La Noticia y yo” published in 2014.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The editors said the new book is “another celebration, this time for the new generation of communicators who had to experiment, learn and apply new ways of carrying the news narrative, this time with a whole string of new electronic and multi-platform communication tools.”

“Both books are indispensable for today’s professional communicators as they discuss how two previous generations paved the way for the digital information era,” said Matos, who taught informative multimedia for 25 years at Sacred Heart University and is a regular contributor to this media outlet through his “Practical Techie” columns.

News is my Business Editor Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez is one of the contributing journalists.

The testimonies of this new generation speak about the challenges, the frictions, the frustrations and the adaptations that they had to carry out to fully exercise 21st century journalism in newspapers, radio and TV, now as digital platforms.

Many of the authors are transitional journalists from one era to another and some digital natives, including bloggers and college students who created their own news outlets on social media.

The royalties from the sale of both books will go toward a scholarship to an outstanding communications student in 2021, said journalist Ángeles Alvarado, spokesperson for the project.

The book is available at La Tiendita of the Editorial UPR and at Casa Norberto Bookstore, in Plaza Las Américas.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.