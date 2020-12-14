Puerto Rico Tourism Co. certifies 2 new agrotourism operations

Cosecha Don Juan and ¡Viva la Cosecha! received their agrotourism certifications from the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. announced that two companies dedicated agricultural production — Cosecha Don Juan and ¡Viva La Cosecha! —have been certified under the agency’s Agrotourism Program. These are, both located in the metro region.

With these two certifications, there is a total of 26 companies that currently offer agrotourism experiences for the general public, a jump from the 10 that were registered at the beginning of 2017.

“The Sustainable Tourism Division has worked hard to identify and support agricultural companies to expand their services, joining the tourism value chain by designing unique experiences for everyone’s enjoyment,” said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos, adding the two recently certified companies “show the agriculture industry’s potential to expand its operations to other sectors of the economy and help expand the range of activities available to all types of local and foreign publics.”

¡Viva La Cosecha! in the Sumidero neighborhood of Aguas Buenas offers educational tours where visitors can learn about agriculture, food security and conservation of natural resources such as the Aguas Buenas cave system.

The interpretive tour integrates elements of polyculture plantings, bird watching within its natural reserve and there are connection spaces for the development of “mindfulness” and the farm-to-table process.

“We at ¡Viva La Cosecha! feel happy, grateful and excited that we can welcome both local and international tourism to our farm in the town of Aguas Buenas,” said company President Carmen A. Bonilla.

“This way, we can contribute to the growth of tourism on our ‘Isla del Encanto.’ It was one of our great dreams to be part of the island’s agrotourism farms get the Sustainable Tourism Certification from Tourism. Seeing it come true fills us with great satisfaction, motivation and pride,” she said.

To coordinate a visit to the farm, or for more information, click HERE.

Meanwhile, Cosecha Don Juan, founded in 2016 and located on Highway 176 minutes from San Juan, is a family business that is dedicated to the cultivation, harvesting and distribution of fresh products to businesses and individuals in several regions of the island.

Visitors will appreciate the diversity of crops that can be harvested in four fields of land, learn about agricultural practices implemented, while taking in a beautiful view and watching how chickens are raised. At the end of the tour, visitors will be able to eat or drink from options crafted with products available on the farm according to the season.

“Cosecha is a family farm that is venturing into the field of agrotourism to offer the visitor a guided tour around the farm, complemented with educational workshops and a gastronomic experience,” said Mailyn Díaz-Reyes of Cosecha Don Juan.

The company also makes deliveries of boxes that combine fruits and vegetables from its organic harvest. Tours are offered only on weekends and by reservation. For more information, click HERE.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.