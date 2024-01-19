Puerto Rico Tourism Co. hosts 2nd Sustainable Tourism Leaders Meeting

Carlos Mercado-Santiago, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., addresses participants at the 2nd Sustainable Tourism Leaders Meeting, where five companies received Destino Verde (Green Destination) program certification.

As part of its strategy to optimize the development and promotion of Puerto Rico’s tourist attractions and to stimulate the economic benefits they provide, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) recently hosted the 2nd Sustainable Tourism Leaders Meeting at the Hacienda Siempreviva in Cayey.

The event featured PRTC Executive Director Carlos Mercado-Santiago and representatives from the 72 companies certified under the Agrotourism, Ecotourism and Eco-stay programs of the PRTC’s Sustainable Tourism Division.

“I congratulate the entrepreneurs for their commitment to the growth of local businesses and I reiterate the governor’s and my own gratitude for betting on the development of Puerto Rico as a top-tier green destination, a key driver for the evolution of the tourism industry and the strong economy of Puerto Rico,” Mercado-Santiago said. “The organization of events like this is part of the work carried out by the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. to foster new partnerships between the public and private sectors, broaden the range of available offerings, and foster the creation of direct and indirect jobs related to the tourism industry across all regions of the island.”

The conference offered two professional training workshops on using social media for brand positioning and strategies for fostering a culture of excellence in green facilities. Additionally, five new companies received official Destino Verde (Green Destination) program certification: Conservación ConCiencia in Naguabo and Finca Destellos de Luz in Utuado for agrotourism; and Turismo Borincano in San Lorenzo, Caras del Rosario in San Germán and Punto Educativo Las Mareas in Salinas for ecotourism.

Representatives from eligible companies also received an economic incentive from the PRTC for authorized uses leading to direct improvements and operational expansion. Allowable uses include purchasing uniforms, equipment, educational materials, improving facilities directly related to the tours offered, training for tour staff, and installing satellite internet.