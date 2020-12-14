Nat’l Puerto Rican CofC, partners with CUD to grow footprint

The partnership seeks to strengthen efforts to support local small businesses.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

In an effort to show its “continued focus” on small business development and expansion in Puerto Rico, the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the United Retailers Association (CUD in Spanish) to organically grow its local footprint, executives said.

“The NPR Chamber is very excited about its partnership with the CUD,” said Joel Berrocal, the NPR Chamber’s national director of small business development.

“With their long history of supporting Puerto Rico’s small business ecosystem, we feel this partnership allows the NPR Chamber to organically grow its footprint in Puerto Rico and provide more value to our small business members. Together, we can truly accomplish a lot of good for small businesses in Puerto Rico,” he said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Meanwhile, CUD President, Jesus E. Vázquez said, “We need to join forces to help improve and develop small and medium business owners and entrepreneurs. We will exchange resources, information, technology and provide tools through seminars and workshops for the optimal development of businesses in Puerto Rico”.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.