Nat’l Puerto Rican CofC hosting investing event in San Juan

Contributor July 26, 2022

The National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce (NPRCC) is partnering with OZWorks Group during its “Puerto Rico Investing Mastermind” running through July 28 in San Juan. 

On July 28, the entities will be hosting a “Puerto Rico Small Business Showcase” from 9 a.m. to noon at Holberton School in Santurce. For this showcase, the organizations hand-selected 12 NPRCC small business members and strategic partners to present their business and value to the Puerto Rico Small Business Ecosystem in front of approximately 50 Opportunity Zone Investors expected to attend the event. 

The 12 businesses selected are Friends of Puerto, Red Atlas, Causa Local, TerraFirma Software, Traducoop, re+connect, MarePesca, Holberton School, Cuela, Entre Panas, Hyperion Finance, and Gamestorme.

“The selected businesses and organizations highlight the rich diversity of the Puerto Rico small business ecosystem,” organizers said in a statement. “They encompass many distinct sectors including real estate, fintech, agriculture, e-commerce, nonprofits, and more.”

Each business will present a 5- to 10- minute pitch before event participants. There is still time to register, but space is very limited, the NPRCC confirmed.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
