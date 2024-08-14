Type to search

NPRCC, parallel18 partner to support Puerto Rico’s startup ecosystem

NIMB Staff August 14, 2024
DJ Lampitt, the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce’s vice president of Small Business Development, speaks during the event.

The entities said the partnership marks a “significant step” in their commitment to “fostering a thriving business environment that benefits communities in Puerto Rico and beyond.”

The National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce (NPRCC) and parallel18, an entrepreneurship program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering entrepreneurship, innovation and business expansion across Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

This collaboration will leverage the strengths and resources of both organizations to provide comprehensive support for business development and growth, the organizations said.

“This partnership aims to combine the NPRCC’s extensive network and advocacy capabilities with parallel18’s robust programs and resources for innovation and technology,” they said. “Together, the organizations will create a dynamic ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs from the initial idea phase through to market expansion and beyond.”

Key initiatives of the partnership include:
Business incubation and acceleration: Joint programs to incubate and accelerate startups, providing entrepreneurs with mentorship, funding opportunities and access to new markets.

Policy advocacy: Coordinated efforts to advocate for policies that support the growth of businesses and the innovation ecosystem in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

Resource sharing: Leveraging both organizations’ resources to offer educational workshops, technical support, and networking events tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs and innovators.

Community engagement: Enhancing community outreach to foster a collaborative environment where businesses can thrive and contribute to economic growth.

“We’re thrilled to partner with parallel18 to enhance our support for entrepreneurs and innovators. This collaboration will allow us to provide even greater resources and opportunities for startups in the Puerto Rico small business ecosystem, bridging the gap between Puerto Rico and the U.S.,” said Joel Berrocal, executive director of the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce.

Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo added, “Our commitment to Puerto Rico’s economic and entrepreneurial ecosystem solidifies with strategic partnerships like this one. The National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce has given us a notable opportunity that further connects us with the U.S. mainland while driving innovation and resources to our island. We’re looking forward to the advancement of this collaborative effort.”

