Type to search

Featured General Biz News

Hecho en Puerto Rico kicks off 115th anniversary

NIMB Staff April 10, 2025
Mateo Cidre, president of the Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico.
Mateo Cidre, president of the Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico.

The association is marking the milestone with outreach, entrepreneurship programs and a commemorative campaign.

The Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico (HEPR) is celebrating 115 years of promoting Puerto Rican industry with a series of initiatives aimed at supporting local entrepreneurship, increasing product visibility and advancing economic development.

The anniversary celebration launched this month — recognized as Puerto Rican Industry Month — with an event at the HEPR HUB in Plaza Las Américas, where the group unveiled a new logo and campaign celebrating the legacy and future of local goods and services.

“For 115 years, Hecho en Puerto Rico has been more than a seal; it has been a collective voice representing the talent, effort and resilience of our companies,” said Mateo Cidre, president of HEPR. “This anniversary not only honors what we’ve achieved but reaffirms our mission to keep promoting Puerto Rican-made goods at home and abroad.”

The campaign’s message emphasizes that each local product “tells a story of family, friends and dreams,” united by a seal that represents both quality and progress. It will run across traditional and digital media throughout the year.

HEPR will also participate for the first time in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City with a commemorative float, offering member companies visibility in one of the diaspora’s largest cultural celebrations.

The association also announced a new platform, “Hecho Pa’l Éxito,” designed to support new and established entrepreneurs with practical business tools. A full schedule of activities is expected soon.

HEPR will open a public call for artists to design a commemorative mural highlighting the organization’s legacy. The selected artist will receive a prize and the mural will be completed before year’s end.

The group also confirmed the launch of Season 4 of its docuseries “Detrás del Sello,” produced in partnership with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce. The series shares stories of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs and highlights the diversity and quality of local goods.

Gala and legacy celebration to close the year
The anniversary campaign will conclude with a formal gala at the end of the year, bringing together members of the business community to celebrate the group’s ongoing role in Puerto Rico’s economic and cultural landscape.

All these efforts, Cidre said, are part of a broader strategy to enhance the visibility and market share of Puerto Rican products, both locally and internationally.

“We look to the future with enthusiasm and new initiatives to keep strengthening our business and cultural ecosystem,” Cidre said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

The campaign, developed in collaboration with ARCO Publicidad and led by creative director Miguel Zayas, honors the community spirit with an adaptation of the iconic song “Mi Gente.” (Screen capture)
Supermercados Econo launches campaign to mark 55th anniversary
NIMB Staff March 10, 2025
News is my Business marks 15th anniversary with new slogan, content
NIMB Staff January 7, 2025
Metro by T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico can also access the new 5G internet service for $50 per month with AutoPay.
Metro by T-Mobile marks 2nd anniversary in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff November 28, 2024
TurnosPR launches app to mark 10 years of customer service
NIMB Staff November 18, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“A startup in Silicon Valley has two founders — a chief technology officer, the technical one, and a CEO, the businessperson. They’re very specific, very niche-focused. One can’t do what the other one does, and that’s why they’re together.

 

 

Here [in Puerto Rico], instead of having two founders, you have CEOs who are extremely good technically and who will develop the software, prepare the platform for deployment, design the go-to-market strategy, and will sell it, too. They know the technical part and the operational part. You don’t see that to that extent on the mainland. It’s very rare.”

– Héctor Jirau, executive director, Parallel18

 

Related Stories

The campaign, developed in collaboration with ARCO Publicidad and led by creative director Miguel Zayas, honors the community spirit with an adaptation of the iconic song “Mi Gente.” (Screen capture)
Supermercados Econo launches campaign to mark 55th anniversary
News is my Business marks 15th anniversary with new slogan, content
Metro by T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico can also access the new 5G internet service for $50 per month with AutoPay.
Metro by T-Mobile marks 2nd anniversary in Puerto Rico
TurnosPR launches app to mark 10 years of customer service
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.