Hecho en Puerto Rico kicks off 115th anniversary

Mateo Cidre, president of the Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico.

The association is marking the milestone with outreach, entrepreneurship programs and a commemorative campaign.

The Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico (HEPR) is celebrating 115 years of promoting Puerto Rican industry with a series of initiatives aimed at supporting local entrepreneurship, increasing product visibility and advancing economic development.

The anniversary celebration launched this month — recognized as Puerto Rican Industry Month — with an event at the HEPR HUB in Plaza Las Américas, where the group unveiled a new logo and campaign celebrating the legacy and future of local goods and services.

“For 115 years, Hecho en Puerto Rico has been more than a seal; it has been a collective voice representing the talent, effort and resilience of our companies,” said Mateo Cidre, president of HEPR. “This anniversary not only honors what we’ve achieved but reaffirms our mission to keep promoting Puerto Rican-made goods at home and abroad.”

The campaign’s message emphasizes that each local product “tells a story of family, friends and dreams,” united by a seal that represents both quality and progress. It will run across traditional and digital media throughout the year.

HEPR will also participate for the first time in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City with a commemorative float, offering member companies visibility in one of the diaspora’s largest cultural celebrations.

The association also announced a new platform, “Hecho Pa’l Éxito,” designed to support new and established entrepreneurs with practical business tools. A full schedule of activities is expected soon.

HEPR will open a public call for artists to design a commemorative mural highlighting the organization’s legacy. The selected artist will receive a prize and the mural will be completed before year’s end.

The group also confirmed the launch of Season 4 of its docuseries “Detrás del Sello,” produced in partnership with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce. The series shares stories of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs and highlights the diversity and quality of local goods.

Gala and legacy celebration to close the year

The anniversary campaign will conclude with a formal gala at the end of the year, bringing together members of the business community to celebrate the group’s ongoing role in Puerto Rico’s economic and cultural landscape.

All these efforts, Cidre said, are part of a broader strategy to enhance the visibility and market share of Puerto Rican products, both locally and internationally.

“We look to the future with enthusiasm and new initiatives to keep strengthening our business and cultural ecosystem,” Cidre said.