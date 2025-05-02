Type to search

PMC Health Group marks 25 years with new name, strategic vision

NIMB Staff May 2, 2025
Ivelisse Casillas, founder of PMC Health Marketing & Communication Group, during the anniversary celebration.

The health communications firm introduces a new name and educational series as it plans future expansion.

PMC Health Marketing & Communication Group, formerly known as PharMaCon, has marked its 25th anniversary with a new corporate identity and a forward-looking strategy. The milestone celebration, held at the Hilton Garden Inn in San Juan, brought together clients, collaborators and employees to recognize the agency’s evolution and continued role as a leading provider of communications services for the health care and pharmaceutical industries.

Founded in 2000 by Ivelisse Casillas, the Puerto Rican firm provides marketing and communications services to 13 of the 15 largest pharmaceutical companies worldwide. 

Over the past two decades, it has developed specialized campaigns to connect medical brands with health care professionals and patient communities.

“We have a long history of serving the leading pharmaceutical companies in the industry, and this fills us with pride,” Casillas said. “It represents a competitive advantage for our firm, as a purely Puerto Rican company that has managed to adapt to the changes and challenges of the industry.”

As part of its rebranding, the company introduced the PMC Lecture Series, an initiative to support patient organizations through educational programs and strategic communication. The firm said the program reinforces its focus on community impact and patient engagement.

With offices in Puerto Rico and Florida, PMC Health Group said it plans to expand its range of services, which include strategic planning, public relations, event coordination, internal communications, digital marketing, creative services and media buying.

“We look forward to continuing to innovate in the years ahead,” Casillas said. She described the company’s next phase as focused on expansion and transformation.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
