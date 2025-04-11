Farmacias Caridad, Grupo Guayacán expand collab to boost entrepreneurs

The featured products span categories such as food, beverages, personal care items and supplements — all developed locally by Puerto Rican entrepreneurs.

The initiative will place locally made products in six pharmacy locations across Puerto Rico.

Farmacias Caridad, a community pharmacy chain, and Grupo Guayacán, a nonprofit focused on business development in Puerto Rico, have expanded their collaboration to support local entrepreneurs.

The initiative began with a dedicated space at Farmacias Caridad’s San Patricio location, featuring products developed by graduates of Grupo Guayacán’s EnterPRize program. Based on the program’s success, the partnership will now extend to five additional stores in Hato Rey, Levittown, Caguas, Arecibo and San Germán.

“At Farmacias Caridad, we firmly believe in local talent and the importance of creating real opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” said Gilberto del Valle, president of Farmacias Caridad. “The success of this initiative proves that consumers value high-quality products made in Puerto Rico, and we are proud to serve as a platform to connect them with these emerging brands.”

“This collaboration represents the essence of our mission: connecting talented entrepreneurs with real market opportunities,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán. “At Guayacán, we not only offer training and mentorship, but we actively work to open doors that allow our participants to compete in the market and successfully grow their businesses.”

The dedicated in-store spaces will feature a variety of locally made goods, including food, beverages, personal care items and supplements — all developed by Puerto Rican entrepreneurs.