Type to search

In-Brief

Farmacias Caridad, Grupo Guayacán expand collab to boost entrepreneurs

NIMB Staff April 11, 2025
The featured products span categories such as food, beverages, personal care items and supplements — all developed locally by Puerto Rican entrepreneurs.
The featured products span categories such as food, beverages, personal care items and supplements — all developed locally by Puerto Rican entrepreneurs.

The initiative will place locally made products in six pharmacy locations across Puerto Rico.

Farmacias Caridad, a community pharmacy chain, and Grupo Guayacán, a nonprofit focused on business development in Puerto Rico, have expanded their collaboration to support local entrepreneurs.

The initiative began with a dedicated space at Farmacias Caridad’s San Patricio location, featuring products developed by graduates of Grupo Guayacán’s EnterPRize program. Based on the program’s success, the partnership will now extend to five additional stores in Hato Rey, Levittown, Caguas, Arecibo and San Germán.

“At Farmacias Caridad, we firmly believe in local talent and the importance of creating real opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” said Gilberto del Valle, president of Farmacias Caridad. “The success of this initiative proves that consumers value high-quality products made in Puerto Rico, and we are proud to serve as a platform to connect them with these emerging brands.”

“This collaboration represents the essence of our mission: connecting talented entrepreneurs with real market opportunities,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán. “At Guayacán, we not only offer training and mentorship, but we actively work to open doors that allow our participants to compete in the market and successfully grow their businesses.”

The dedicated in-store spaces will feature a variety of locally made goods, including food, beverages, personal care items and supplements — all developed by Puerto Rican entrepreneurs.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Meghan Wood, co-founder of Raya Power, which was selected to join Parallel18’s international P18 accelerator for a 20-week program.
Parallel18 graduates 23 startups, selects Raya Power for int’l program
NIMB Staff April 10, 2025
From left: María Cintrón and Kiaritza Ruiz, co-founders of The Digital Chameleon, promote the event on a local television show.
Digital Chameleon debuts ‘Click & Cocktails’ for women entrepreneurs
NIMB Staff April 7, 2025
Banco Popular CEO Ignacio Álvarez was among the event’s featured speakers.
Endeavor hosts first-ever ‘Meeting of the Americas’ in San Juan
NIMB Staff March 27, 2025
Nerma Albertorio-Barnés, managing director of Project Makers, and Tamara Matos, CEO of Business Atelier, discuss the collaboration.
Project Makers, Business Atelier join to strengthen business ecosystem
NIMB Staff March 5, 2025

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“A startup in Silicon Valley has two founders — a chief technology officer, the technical one, and a CEO, the businessperson. They’re very specific, very niche-focused. One can’t do what the other one does, and that’s why they’re together.

 

 

Here [in Puerto Rico], instead of having two founders, you have CEOs who are extremely good technically and who will develop the software, prepare the platform for deployment, design the go-to-market strategy, and will sell it, too. They know the technical part and the operational part. You don’t see that to that extent on the mainland. It’s very rare.”

– Héctor Jirau, executive director, Parallel18

 

Related Stories

Meghan Wood, co-founder of Raya Power, which was selected to join Parallel18’s international P18 accelerator for a 20-week program.
Parallel18 graduates 23 startups, selects Raya Power for int’l program
From left: María Cintrón and Kiaritza Ruiz, co-founders of The Digital Chameleon, promote the event on a local television show.
Digital Chameleon debuts ‘Click & Cocktails’ for women entrepreneurs
Banco Popular CEO Ignacio Álvarez was among the event’s featured speakers.
Endeavor hosts first-ever ‘Meeting of the Americas’ in San Juan
Nerma Albertorio-Barnés, managing director of Project Makers, and Tamara Matos, CEO of Business Atelier, discuss the collaboration.
Project Makers, Business Atelier join to strengthen business ecosystem
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.