IslandCorps launches 4th annual BIG Toy Drive with goal of 10,000 toys

Children in Puerto Rico participate in IslandCorps’ annual BIG Toy Drive.

The nonprofit calls on businesses and community groups to join the holiday toy drive for children in Puerto Rico.

IslandCorps, a nonprofit in Puerto Rico focused on educational leadership and childhood wellness, has launched its fourth annual BIG Toy Drive, running from Nov. 1 through Jan. 5.

This year’s goal is to collect 10,000 toys “to bring thousands of children across the island holiday joy.”

Through a collaborative approach, IslandCorps is calling on businesses, nonprofits and the community to join forces to make a lasting impact this holiday season.

Last year’s drive was highly successful, with IslandCorps collecting and distributing 6,500 toys — well above the original goal of 1,500.

This accomplishment was made possible by support from corporations such as Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino, First Bank Puerto Rico, ECOS Sports Park, Gustos Café, BASE Co-working, St. Johns School, Baldwin School, Steris, and O’Neill & Borges.

IslandCorps also partnered with nonprofits such as Vimenti and the Junior League of Puerto Rico. Organizations that benefited from the drive included El Hospital de Niños San Jorge, La Fundación Corazón Elástico, Hogar Mis Primeros Pasos, El Hogar Niñito Jesús, Centro de Detención Juvenil in Ponce, Villa Alba, and multiple educational centers and community nonprofits in Culebra and Vieques.

“Help make this holiday season brighter for Puerto Rico’s children,” said Maria “Lulu” Mayorga, executive director of IslandCorps. “We are calling on businesses, community members and nonprofit partners to join IslandCorps’ heart work by making the 2024 BIG Toy Drive the biggest, most impactful toy drive yet.”

She said that “working with nonprofit partners, the BIG Toy Drive reaches children across Puerto Rico, supporting communities in ways that resonate long after the season ends.”

When asked by News is my Business about requirements for hosting collection boxes, Mayorga noted: “We welcome support from businesses with high foot traffic or large corporate reach, such as banks, law firms and health insurance companies.

“These high-visibility businesses can make an enormous impact by hosting a toy box, especially when placed near Christmas trees or cash registers, allowing customers to donate electronically by scanning a QR code. We provide decorated boxes and branded materials to make it easy for your customers and employees to participate. Businesses interested in hosting can contact us.”

While other toy drives operate across Puerto Rico, Mayorga emphasized IslandCorps’ unique vision: “We’re committed to bringing all nonprofits together under one drive for a united impact. Toy drives shouldn’t be competitive but collaborative, especially during the holidays.”

She added that IslandCorps has invited groups such as Adopta Ahora and Toys for Tots to work together to maximize community support.

Mayorga also explained that many toy drives lack the operational capacity for storage, logistics and distribution. IslandCorps’ BIG Toy Drive addresses this by sharing resources with nonprofits that lack “visibility, bilingual communication channels or digital access to reach supporters. By bringing all nonprofits together, we prevent waste and ensure toys reach every child in need.”

Furthermore, the BIG Toy Drive handles logistics, from delivering and picking up boxes at business locations to storing and sorting donations. Partner nonprofits are welcome to collect toys directly from IslandCorps’ collection points, “to choose from the best toy selection,” Mayorga said.

Reflecting on the drive’s growth, Mayorga recalled, “Last year, we started small but grew thanks to corporate support, with FirstBank Puerto Rico contributing nearly 2,000 toys, and businesses like O’Neill & Borges and ECOS Sports Park stepping in to provide unique items like soccer gear. Together, we surpassed our goal, collecting over 6,500 toys.”