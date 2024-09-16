Type to search

Condado Food, Wine & Spirits Festival returns to San Juan Marriott

NIMB Staff September 16, 2024
A previous Condado Food, Wine & Spirits Festival (Screenshot)

The festival on Sept. 22 will feature more than 15 restaurants, live music and will support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Condado Food, Wine & Spirits Festival will return on Sept. 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino in San Juan. 

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), invites food and beverage enthusiasts to enjoy tastings from more than 15 restaurants in the San Juan area. The event will also offer a variety of wines, beers and spirits, with proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Participating restaurants include Asia de Lima, Chocobar Cortés, Dulcesalado, El Condado Gastrobar, Cosecha, El Mañanero, Fogo de Chäo, Indulge Chocolat, and La Central de Mario Pagán.

Additional participants are Magdalena Cocina Creativa, Mutuo, OPA Greek Kouzina, Ohrno, Social, Solera Tacos & Tequila, Tekka Bar, Terrazo, Condado Plaza, and Wild Kitchen.

Liquor and beverage companies contributing to the event include Aficionados Wine & Spirits Inc., Ballester Hermanos, Bodegas Arráez, Bravada, Takabru, Coca-Cola, Don Q, Estrella de Galicia, Rías Baixas Wines, El Amacen del Vino, and El Horreo de V. Suárez.

Additional contributors are FIJI Water, Fine Wine Imports, Izadi, Justin Wines, La Bodega de Méndez, Ocean Lab Brewing Co., Panamerican Wines & Spirits, Stoli Vodka, Tito’s Vodka, and Vinos de Mallorca.

Entertainment will be provided by the band Sin Pausa. 

A donation of $100 per person is required, with all proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
“This information confirms what is said and seen on the island: a decrease in the youth population, which has been reduced by more than a quarter of a million inhabitants over the past 20 years.
— Hernán Vera, director of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico’s Observatory on Society, Governance and Public Policies

