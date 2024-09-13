Puerto Rico Labor Dept. to launch $28M unemployment platform

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico Labor Secretary Gabriel Maldonado-González presents the new DELTA platform.

The DELTA platform will streamline unemployment claims, employer services and fraud prevention.

The Puerto Rico Labor and Human Resources Department is preparing to launch a new digital platform, the Unemployment Online and Automated Procedures Portal (DELTA, in Spanish), aimed at making processes for unemployed applicants, employers, workers and citizens more efficient.

The $28 million platform, funded by a combination of federal and state resources, is set to improve access to services by expediting and expanding their reach.

Before the platform’s official launch, which is expected in the coming weeks, the Labor Department will conduct training sessions for internal staff and external users.

Developed by Geographic Solutions, a Florida-based company specializing in workforce development and unemployment systems, DELTA was created following a competitive bidding process.

“DELTA will be available at all times, regardless of the day and time, and can be accessed through any digital device with internet access, such as computers, smartphones and tablets,” said Labor Secretary Gabriel Maldonado-González. “We are convinced that DELTA will continue to optimize our internal operations, improving the experience for the thousands of users who will navigate it in a secure and reliable manner, leaving behind past issues where the process was too burdensome for all parties involved.”

Through DELTA, claimants can file their initial and weekly unemployment claims, report job search efforts, and access the Employment and Recruitment Portal to Facilitate Labor Integration (Perfil, in Spanish), another Labor Department platform supported by artificial intelligence to assist with job searches.

Claimants can also arrange interviews, appeal decisions and upload necessary documents via the platform.

For employers, DELTA will provide tools to register, submit wage statements, file quarterly tax returns, and make unemployment insurance and SINOT (Temporary Non-Occupational Disability Insurance) payments. Employers can also dispute charges or claims through the platform.

Labor Department employees will also benefit from DELTA, as it allows for more efficient processing of unemployment insurance claims, interviews, appeals and special federal programs during emergencies.

The platform is equipped with identity verification and fraud prevention systems, ensuring compliance with federal and state laws, as well as cybersecurity standards set by the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS).