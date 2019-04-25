Delta to resume San Juan/Detroit route from Dec. ’19 to May ’20

April 25, 2019 221

Delta airlines announced it will resume its once-weekly direct route between Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW ) and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) on Saturdays from Dec. 21 through May 2020.

“We thank Delta for their trust and for remaining committed to growing its presence in Puerto Rico,” said Puerto Rico Tourism Company executive director Carla Campos.

“We look forward to again welcoming this important route for business tourism and leisure travel during the next winter season,” she said, adding the service will add 3,520 seats coming to Puerto Rico during the months of December to May.

As reported by the airline, the DTW-SJU route will be operated with a Boeing 737-800 (738.) The aircraft includes 160 passengers and ticket sales opened for advanced bookings this week.

This announcement comes after Delta upgraded to an Airbus A330-300 aircraft to serve the ATL-SJU route, which will also begin during the 2019 holiday season.

“Delta is committed to contributing to Puerto Rico’s economy by better connecting business and leisure travelers throughout the year with San Juan,” said Agustín Durand, general manager of Delta for Central America and the Caribbean.