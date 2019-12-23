Delta Airlines relaunches San Juan-Detroit route

December 23, 2019 42

Delta Airlines has relaunched a direct flight between the Detroit Metropolitan Airport and the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport through April 7, 2020, Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos announced.

This route represents an increase of 19,620 seats and an economic impact of $9.2 million for Puerto Rico between December 2019 and April 2020, when the route will be covered with a weekly flight on Saturdays, she said.

“It’s gratifying to see the support of an airline of Delta’s prestige to Puerto Rico, as a result of the work and effective communication established between the Tourism Co., Aerostar and the airline’s management,” she said.

“This excellent relationship has resulted in the recovery of this important route, which is also sustained by the growth that has been reflected in market demand,” Campos said.

“We welcome Detroit as a destination, with the help of our business partners, Delta. Detroit is a great opportunity for us because it opens the doors to a new visitor market,” said Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar, operators of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

“We continue to invest in the development of projects to update and strengthen the airport infrastructure and improve the passenger experience,” he said.

“This significant investment, together with the teamwork between Aerostar and the Tourism Co., is essential to encourage the increase of frequencies, new destinations and more business partners for the benefit of our visitors,” Rodríguez said.

“The Detroit-San Juan route complements Delta’s flight program in San Juan, which includes service to Atlanta, New York-Kennedy and Minneapolis/St. Paul,” he said.

This year, Delta marks 66 years of service to Puerto Rico, the airline’s destination with the longest uninterrupted service from the U.S. mainland to Latin America and the Caribbean.

