Delta to add 3K weekly seats on flights out of San Juan during high season

August 27, 2019 361

Delta will offer more flights to top Caribbean destinations beginning this winter, with additional service between several of its U.S. mainalnd hubs and San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International airport.

The increase in traffic will inject $50 million into the local economy, Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said.

“Responding to increasing demand from our customers, we look forward to adding more options between the U.S. and the leading business and leisure destinations in the Caribbean,” said Luciano Macagno, managing director — Latin America & Caribbean at Delta.

“During a recent visit to Delta Headquarters to make the case for the airline’s potential for short term expansion, one Delta executive mentioned that Puerto Rico’s performance was the ‘shining star of the Caribbean portfolio’ and that the numbers were looking strong,” said Campos.

Delta will continue to boost connections to Puerto Rico with an additional daily flight between New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and Luis Munoz Marin International Airport beginning Dec. 21. This is the fourth daily frequency connecting Puerto Rico and JFK, and it will be operated using a Boeing 737-900ER with 20 First Class, 21 Delta Comfort+ and 139 Main Cabin seats.

Customers traveling between Luis Muñoz Marín and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport will also have more options this winter as Delta adds daily service from Dec. 21 through April 30, 2020. Delta will operate this route with a Boeing 737-800, offering 16 First Class, 36 Delta Comfort+ and 108 Main Cabin seats.

Earlier this year, Delta announced plans to add one daily roundtrip flight between San Juan and Atlanta’s Jackson-Hartsfield International Airport (ATL) to a widebody Airbus A330-300 aircraft, adding additional seats to the market for the winter season.

“A few weeks after the strategic visit, Delta comes back to us with the carrier’s most aggressive San Juan upgage in years. The year-long addition of a fourth frequency to the important New York market, the seasonal addition of the daily Detroit service, and Atlanta’s increased capacity not only represents the addition of over 3,000 weekly seats, but it also represent an economic impact of almost $50 million for the destination as a result to the expected increase in visitor spending,” Campos said.

“We sincerely appreciate Delta’s continued partnership, evidenced by upward of 50% increase in total projected seat capacity for San Juan (January 2020),” she said.