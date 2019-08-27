Welch’s invests $300K to launch new product at Santa Isabel facility

Welch’s Food Inc. has invested $300,000 to formulate, design and produce a new pouch format of its iconic 100% fruit juices in three flavors to be manufactured at the Campo Fresco plant in Santa Isabel.
The investment will also
support marketing efforts for the products, company officials said.
The products — Red Punch, White
Punch, and Concord Grape — are already available in supermarkets and retail
stores throughout the island.
Campo Fresco manufactures 18 Welch’s
products, which command 83% of the grape juice market in Puerto Rico, executives
said.
“We’re excited about the
qualities of this product, not only for the convenience of its packaging and
the quality of the product as well as its delicious flavor, but because it has
no preservatives or colorants, no GMO, no high corn fructose syrup, no gluten
nor added sugar and its full of antioxidants” said José Rodríguez-Osorio, country
manager for Welch’s Puerto Rico.
“It’s a product designed
locally to offer our consumers a healthy product that satisfies its demanding
taste,” said Rodríguez-Osorio.
