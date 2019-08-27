Welch’s invests $300K to launch new product at Santa Isabel facility

August 27, 2019 202

Welch’s Food Inc. has invested $300,000 to formulate, design and produce a new pouch format of its iconic 100% fruit juices in three flavors to be manufactured at the Campo Fresco plant in Santa Isabel.

The investment will also

support marketing efforts for the products, company officials said.

The products — Red Punch, White

Punch, and Concord Grape — are already available in supermarkets and retail

stores throughout the island.

Campo Fresco manufactures 18 Welch’s

products, which command 83% of the grape juice market in Puerto Rico, executives

said.

“We’re excited about the

qualities of this product, not only for the convenience of its packaging and

the quality of the product as well as its delicious flavor, but because it has

no preservatives or colorants, no GMO, no high corn fructose syrup, no gluten

nor added sugar and its full of antioxidants” said José Rodríguez-Osorio, country

manager for Welch’s Puerto Rico.

“It’s a product designed

locally to offer our consumers a healthy product that satisfies its demanding

taste,” said Rodríguez-Osorio.