Delta to boost available seats between Atlanta-San Juan, anticipating heavy holiday travel

Delta Air Lines is preparing to accommodate increased holiday demand by adding larger aircrafts to serve the Atlanta-San Juan route, the carrier announced.

The route will operate one of its four daily flights with an Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

“From Thanksgiving through the winter season, visitors flock to Puerto Rico to experience its vibrant culture, biodiversity, gastronomy and hospitality. These flights connect those customers to the vast number of holiday festivities, which culminate with the San Sebastian Street Festival,” said Agustín Durand, Delta’s general manager for Central America and the Caribbean.

The airline will transition to the Airbus A330-300, from Dec. 21 to Mar. 31. The 293-passenger aircraft includes 34 seats in first class, 40 comfort + seats, and 219 main cabin seats.

Flight DL 559 will operate daily and will depart Atlanta at 9:40 a.m., the carrier announced.

“We’re proud to be part of that movement saying: Puerto Rico is open for business. Delta has served San Juan for 66 years, making it the market with the longest uninterrupted service in Latin America and the Caribbean and we are pleased to offer business and leisure customers the best in operational reliability and customer service,” said Durand.

Delta continues to support Puerto Rico’s local economy by bringing people together to promote the unique attractions the island has to offer, the company stated.

Recently, the airline’s employees earned $726,000 in profit-sharing and were compensated for 1,000 hours of volunteer work.

For the fifth time, the airline will sponsor the upcoming food fest, Saborea Puerto Rico, an annual event that showcases the island’s culinary talent.

In 2018, Delta transported more than 750,000 people to and from Puerto Rico, the carrier confirmed.