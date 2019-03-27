Rosselló expected to sign P.R. energy public policy act into law

March 27, 2019 76

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to to sign a bill to radically transform the island’s economy with renewable energy as the central pillar.

Senate Bill 1121, known as the Puerto Rico Energy Public Policy Act, will set the island on a path to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, lawmakers said.

The bill makes the island a leader in the adoption of clean energy technology that will help Puerto Rico better withstand future hurricanes and improve the quality of life for residents, the governor’s office stated.

The Puerto Rico Senate passed the bill with bi-partisan support, and Rosselló has already expressed his support for 100 percent renewable energy as part of his post-Hurricane María recovery vision and plan.

“While leaders across the country are talking about how to best innovate and integrate renewable energy into their economy, today we’re proud to say we’re actually doing it,” said Rosselló.

“I’m thankful to all the members of our legislature that worked together to make this day possible,” he said.