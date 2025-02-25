Type to search

LUMA hosts fairs to recruit future Puerto Rico energy professionals

NIMB Staff February 25, 2025
LUMA headquarters in San Juan

Opportunities include internships and full-time positions in engineering and operations.

As part of its commitment to strengthening Puerto Rico’s electrical workforce, LUMA Energy announced it will host a series of job fairs at various universities on the island.

The job fairs will take place on Feb. 25 at Universidad Politécnica from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Feb. 26 at Ana G. Méndez University’s Gurabo campus from 8 a.m. to noon at the engineering lobby, and on Feb. 28 at the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez campus from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These events will provide students with information about the electric utility’s career opportunities, including internships and full-time positions in engineering, project coordination, system operation compliance and contract administration.

Since launching its internship program, LUMA has provided more than 200 students with hands-on experience. Recently, several LUMA interns were awarded the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Power & Energy Society Providing Learning Opportunities for Undergraduates Scholarship, recognizing their dedication and academic excellence in electrical engineering.

“At LUMA, we believe in investing in the next generation of energy professionals,” said Juan Rodríguez, interim CEO of engineering and capital programs at LUMA. “Our internship program and employment opportunities not only allow students to expand their professional network and access continuous learning, but also provide them with the opportunity to be part of a team that works daily to transform Puerto Rico’s electric system.”

Students in their second year of college and beyond are encouraged to attend, explore job opportunities, build professional relationships and gain experience in the energy industry.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
