DDEC launches ‘Tu casa eficiente’ campaign to boost energy efficiency

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program is designed to lower energy costs for low-income households by improving efficiency.

The program to cut electric bills and ease grid strain in Puerto Rico has an initial $18.9 million allocation.

The Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC, in Spanish) Energy Public Policy Program has launched the Tu Casa Eficiente (Your Efficient Home) campaign to promote energy efficiency and reduce strain on Puerto Rico’s electric grid.

The initiative is part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program and aims to help families optimize their energy use while lowering electricity costs.

With an initial allocation of $18.9 million, the first phase of the program will benefit approximately 600 households in the island-municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, as well as 3,800 households across Puerto Rico’s 76 other municipalities.

“We want families to be able to enjoy a more comfortable and energy-efficient home without incurring additional costs. On the contrary, we seek to help them minimize their electricity costs,” said DDEC Secretary Sebastián Negrón-Reichard. “We must continue taking continuous steps to build a more sustainable present and future.”

The program will support energy-efficient upgrades, including the installation of solar water heaters and the replacement of outdated appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners and incandescent light bulbs with energy-efficient fluorescent or LED alternatives.

Additionally, the campaign will promote the use of efficient showerheads and dryer vent kits while offering technical guidance on best practices for energy conservation at home.

Gov. Jenniffer González highlighted the initiative as part of the government’s broader strategy to increase energy independence and reduce household expenses.

“Energy efficiency is a priority for our administration. Programs like Tu Casa Eficiente allow families to reduce their electricity costs while contributing to a more stable and sustainable grid,” she said.

The campaign will also include informational activities, educational workshops, and practical guides to raise awareness about responsible energy use.

“Through this initiative, we seek to empower citizens with knowledge about responsible energy use, promoting economic savings and environmental sustainability,” Negrón-Reichard added.