AMSI, Terumo launch $2.28M workforce training program in Caguas

Alianza Municipal de Servicios Integrados and Puerto Rico government officials sign the partnership agreement to fund workforce training in Caguas.

The initiative will train 41 employees in advanced medical device manufacturing through a registered apprenticeship program in Puerto Rico.

The Alianza Municipal de Servicios Integrados (AMSI), in partnership with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), has allocated $2.28 million to support a registered apprenticeship training program for employees of Terumo Puerto Rico, LLC.

The initiative, based in Caguas, will train 41 workers in advanced medical device manufacturing skills.

The effort aims to strengthen Puerto Rico’s competitive position in the global medical device industry by enhancing the technical capabilities of its workforce.

“This alliance between AMSI, Terumo and the DDEC, drives talent development and advanced training in areas such as automation and international regulations,” said Joaquín Santiago-Santos, executive administrator of AMSI.

Terumo Puerto Rico is a subsidiary of Japan-based Terumo Corp. and has operated in Caguas since 2017. The company manufactures specialized devices, including the Angio-Seal vascular closure system, used in millions of procedures globally.

The company currently employs 340 workers and is expanding with a $30 million investment in new infrastructure.

The registered apprenticeship program will provide each participant with 4,000 hours of on-the-job training and 288 hours of classroom instruction. Training areas will include industrial engineering, electromechanical systems, quality assurance, automation and advanced manufacturing technologies.

“At the end of the training program, certified employees will not only improve their skills, but can also become internal instructors, training future employees and ensuring the transfer of key knowledge within the company,” Santiago-Santos explained.

Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres, who also chairs AMSI’s Board of Mayors, discussed the broader economic significance of the program.

“This industry-led, proven training model is a key strategy for improving job quality and creating access to well-paying, sustainable employment,” he said. “The collaboration between AMSI and Terumo Puerto Rico strengthens the medical device industry, drives economic growth and promotes the development of a highly skilled workforce in Puerto Rico.”

AMSI announced that the initiative is aligned with its mission to support workforce development across the region it serves, which includes municipalities such as Aibonito, Gurabo, Cayey and Guayama. The organization, with 34 years of experience, provides services to youth, displaced workers, veterans and individuals with disabilities.

The training program is funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which supports employment and education programs across the U.S. The goal is to prepare Puerto Rico’s workforce for high-demand industries while supporting companies that are investing in innovation and job creation.

“This program not only benefits Terumo Puerto Rico but supports the economic development of the region and opens the door to long-term professional growth for its participants,” Santiago-Santos said.