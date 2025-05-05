RioBlanco Capital unveils new luxury project, The Icon in San Juan

The Icon will include 32 two- to four-bedroom units, each with a private terrace or balcony.

The new Condado development adds upscale housing inventory to Puerto Rico’s real estate sector.

Real estate investment firm RioBlanco Capital LLC has launched The Icon, a new luxury residential project in San Juan, following the success of its previous development, Le Parc.

All 35 units at Le Parc sold out before completion, according to the company, which cited the building’s finishes, rooftop lounge, gym, storage units and pool as key features.

Building on that momentum, The Icon will feature 32 two- to four-bedroom residences, each with a private terrace or balcony. Amenities include a rooftop social pool — the only one of its kind in Condado — a rooftop lounge modeled after Le Parc’s, a gym, meeting rooms and concierge service.

Buyers can choose from three customizable kitchen packages, which the company described as offering “unprecedented flexibility” compared to competing developments. Delivery is scheduled for late summer 2026, with only a few units still available, RioBlanco said.

The firm is also expanding its portfolio beyond residential real estate. In addition to owning several office buildings in San Juan, it is developing hotel and multifamily projects in Puerto Rico and Florida.

RioBlanco Capital also operates three QDOBA Mexican Eats franchises through a partnership with The Jove Group. Two of those locations are ranked among the top five in the U.S., and two more are under construction in Ponce and Carolina.