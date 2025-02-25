UPR Mayagüez research on 3D printing for space apps gets NASA grant

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ubaldo Córdova-Figueroa, professor of chemical engineering at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez

The Puerto Rican university received $300,000 to develop materials for manufacturing in space.

The University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez (RUM, in Spanish) has received a $300,000 grant from NASA to advance 3D printing technologies for space missions. The research, led by Ubaldo Córdova-Figueroa, a professor of chemical engineering, aims to develop innovative materials for manufacturing in space.

“We are very interested in proposing new materials that can be used for the development of parts, devices and equipment in space,” said Córdova-Figueroa. He emphasized the high demand in aerospace industries, including NASA, for cost-effective solutions to manufacture components beyond Earth.

The project is a collaboration between NASA’s Glenn Research Center, Purdue University and Engine-4 Foundation in Bayamón. Understanding evolving 3D printing technologies is critical, Córdova-Figueroa said.

“The International Space Station already has 3D printers, but that won’t necessarily be the technology used in future space stations,” he explained. “This research will help bridge the gap between current applications and emerging innovations in the industry.”

He also highlighted the importance of NASA’s involvement in the initiative. “This interaction will be supported by NASA’s expertise and industry insights,” he said.

The research is part of NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project Opportunity for Sustainability and Autonomy in Space (MOSAICS) program, which awarded $6 million to 20 institutions across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. RUM’s project will provide professional development for students through research visits, technical writing workshops and conference participation.

“NASA placed great importance on having a mentoring plan for students,” Córdova-Figueroa said. “We aim to provide them with unique experiences and international exposure.”

The team will also fund two graduate students and work with a 3D printing technology consultant to refine the project’s theoretical foundation.