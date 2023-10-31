Gigalab initiates plastic waste transformation in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Gigalab is climate-controlled and insulated and designed with a focus on safety and operational efficiency.

In a joint effort to transform plastic waste into valuable commodities, re:3D recently announced the delivery of equipment for the first Gigalab to Engine-4’s labs in Bayamón.

Supported by funding from the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust, the retrofitted shipping container manufacturing lab is equipped with hardware that converts plastic waste into functional goods using a Gigabot X2 3D printer.

The Gigalab also serves as a mobile workspace, currently connected to the Engine-4 Foundation, fostering community-driven innovation.

“The Engine-4 Foundation and its innovation lab, in collaboration with the company re:3D, envision the use of Gigalab as a platform to foster community-driven innovation,” said Engine-4 founder Luis Torres. “By utilizing 3D printing technology with recycled materials, they envision exploring potential projects centered around agrotechnology as a part of future research and development endeavors.”

The collaboration, he explained, also aims to promote sustainable practices in the face of climate change.

“Through the amalgamation of community involvement, cutting-edge technology and an emphasis on sustainability, they aspire to create a positive impact on the environment, establishing a precedent for future eco-conscious technological endeavors,” Torres added.

Final construction is underway to begin a formal demonstration through June 2024, during which re:3D designer Mike Pujols-Vásquez will test waste on the island for printability using designs made in collaboration with Puerto Rican communities.

“re:3D’s Gigalab is a significant step towards innovative community solutions by repurposing plastic waste through 3D printing technology, crucial in Puerto Rico, where waste management is a challenge,” Pujols-Vásquez said. “This initiative fosters sustainability and innovation, addressing local issues and setting a model for other regions with similar challenges.”

He said Gigalab allows him to turn “creative visions into tangible solutions, positively impacting the community.”

The collaborative environment at The Engine 4 Foundation “amplifies this mission,” he added, “aiding the development of community-centric, technologically advanced and environmentally responsible solutions. This setup is a gateway for exploring projects aimed at enhancing local sustainability.”

The Gigalab is climate-controlled and insulated, with a design focused on operational safety and efficiency. Some of the final preparations include coating the Gigalab with special heat-reflective paint, and optimizing the workspace.

In anticipation of the formal launch, Pujols-Vásquez has been designing and 3D printing goods using recycled PET pellets, as re:3D collaborates with local manufacturers exploring sustainable waste reuse options.Suggestions can be emailed here.