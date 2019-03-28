The House Wine, Beer & More invests $1.8M to open 2 new stores

March 28, 2019 298

As part of its expansion plan, The House Wine, Beer & More announced the opening of two new stores, at a combined investment of $1.8 million.

The first one is located in the Plaza Caparra shopping center in Guaynabo. The new 6,000 square-foot store features more than 2,600 wine labels, 750 brands of liquors and a variety of more than 174 craft beers.

The second store will be located at the Plaza Guaynabo shopping center and will begin operations April 24. The opening of these new stores represents the creation of 48 new jobs.

As in the first The House Wine, Beer & More, located at the second level of SuperMax De Diego in Condado, the new stores will have a variety of wines and sparkling wines of the different wine regions, as well as craft beers and beverages spirits such as vodka, rum and whiskey, among others.

One of the attractions of The House Wine, Beer & More, will be that the consumer will be able to put together their own six pack of craft beers. The beers will be available individually so that customers have the opportunity to try different options and discover new tastes.

“The opening of these new stores coincides with the fourth anniversary of opening de The House, Wine, Beer & More in Condado, a project we’re very excited about due to the great success it has had among consumers,” said Jose Revuelta, who chairs the company.

“We have put all our care and resources to offer the widest variety of wines, beers and liquors under one roof, at very attractive prices. In addition, we have a group of professionals prepared to guide and serve the client when selecting their drink,” he said.