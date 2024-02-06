Fransglobal Charity Foundation makes first donation, $20K for Puerto Rico’s youth

A promotional display for the Fransglobal Charity Foundation, highlighting its mission to support children and youth in Puerto Rico with health conditions such as diabetes and autism.

Fransglobal Corp., the franchise sales and management firm in Puerto Rico representing Arby’s, Marco’s Pizza and Taco Maker, has launched the Fransglobal Charity Foundation.

The foundation’s mission is to “work tirelessly to make a positive impact, improving the quality of life and the emotional and physical health” of the island’s young population. It has already donated a total of $20,000 to two organizations focusing on diabetes care and nutrition education for children and youth.

The inaugural contributions of the foundation were $10,000 each to the Pediatric Diabetes Foundation and the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association (ASORE, in Spanish) Educational Foundation.

The foundation said it will continue to provide financial backing to organizations committed to the health and well-being of Puerto Rico’s younger generation. It aims to address health issues such as diabetes and other emotional and social challenges including autism, anxiety, family crises and child poverty, contributing to the overall healthy development of children dealing with these issues.

As part of their social responsibility, Arby’s, Marco’s Pizza and Taco Maker are supporting the foundation’s efforts. Customers at these franchises have the option to contribute directly to the foundation when they order.

“This foundation is dedicated and motivated by the children of Puerto Rico, whose physical and emotional health inspires us to give our best for them,” stated Neisha López-Cepero, director of Fransglobal Charity Foundation. “Our mission is to provide financial support and tools for proper treatments, as well as the necessary emotional support for optimal and healthy development. With the collaboration and commitment of all our customers, suppliers and socially responsible companies, we are confident that we will make a positive impact with empathy and love, ensuring that the children and youth of Puerto Rico have the best quality of life.”