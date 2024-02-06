Centro CRECE hosts photo contest for Puerto Rico high school, college students

Photo by Gabriela Torregrosa, titled “Mantecado en Viejo San Juan, una empresa tradicional.”

Centro CRECE Center is inviting high school and college students in Puerto Rico to enter “Portraits of Prosperity: A Puerto Rican Perspective,” a photography contest with various goals.

Participants are tasked with capturing the entrepreneurial spirit in Puerto Rico in a photograph. The contest is limited to 100 participants, and the deadline for photo and description submissions is April 27.

Isabel Salichs-Gelabert, director of the contest, stated that its aims include raising awareness among young about entrepreneurship as a pathway to self-sufficiency and progress, enhancing skills in observation, reflection, creativity, photography and writing; and providing participants with an opportunity to strengthen their resumes, expand their portfolios and publicly display their photographs.

The public exhibition will showcase the young talent and highlight the significant contributions entrepreneurs make to their communities in Puerto Rico, she said.

A panel of judges composed of professionals in marketing, art and photography will evaluate the submissions, which must include a photo and a written description.

Prizes for the winners are $750 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third. Additionally, two fan favorites will be selected, one by exhibition visitors and another by CRECE’s digital platform followers, both receiving prizes.

“Seeing the results of our programs to promote entrepreneurship as a tool to combat poverty fills us with motivation to continue educating through practical experiences. ‘Portraits of Prosperity’ has been very well-received by our sponsors, students, faculty and the public,” said Tere Nolla, executive director of Centro CRECE.

“Projections were surpassed in the number of participating students and people who visited the exhibitions in previous editions. In 2023, we had 103 participants and 1,112 visitors, who, through the creative work of young people in Puerto Rico, had the opportunity to witness the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our communities,” she added.