Puerto Rico CofC, Centro Crece partner to train young entrepreneurs

NIMB Staff October 1, 2024
Centro Crece Executive Director Tere Nolla

The partnership aims to equip students with free market knowledge, entrepreneurship skills and civic leadership training.

The College Chapter of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) and the Center for Economic Renewal, Growth and Excellence (Centro Crece) have signed an agreement aimed at equipping Puerto Rico’s youth with tools to understand and apply free market principles, entrepreneurship and civic leadership.

This collaboration focuses on training future business leaders and agents of change through high-impact educational activities and resources that contribute to the island’s economic and social growth.

The partnership will launch with a series of workshops covering the fundamentals of the free market, its effect on competitiveness and its application in various industries.

The first workshop, titled “CRECE in Your Profession: Free Market and its Opportunities,” will be held on Oct. 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gaither International facilities in San Juan. Register here.

“The opportunity to collaborate with the CofC has significant value, as we will be contributing to the training of talented and entrepreneurial students who are on their way to becoming future leaders and promoters of economic development,” said Tere Nolla, executive director of Centro Crece.

“Through this collaborative agreement, we continue to advance on the path to prosperity and pursue our mission to foster free market conditions, entrepreneurship, self-sufficiency and competitiveness in Puerto Rico,” she added.

According to the news release, the agreement aims to provide young people with a “deep understanding of the principles that govern the global marketplace” and their impact on future professions. The workshops will cover business topics as well as students’ rights as citizens.

Future workshops will address legislation and citizen lobbying at the local and federal levels, providing training on influencing public policy and participating in decisions that shape the island’s economic future. 

“University students play a crucial role in the economic development of Puerto Rico. This alliance with Crece allows us to provide them with the necessary tools so that they understand the free market and can apply said principles in their future ventures,” said Paola M. Morales-Carvajal, president of the CofC College Chapter.

“At the same time, they will be prepared to actively engage in the creation of public policies that positively impact our island [and] become active advocates for a more competitive and prosperous Puerto Rico on the global stage,” she added.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
