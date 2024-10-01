Ford establishes Robotics Centers at Sor Isolina Ferré Centers

Ford Puerto Rico employees volunteered to set up and prepare the room for the Caimito Robotics Center.

The initiative was part of Ford Global Caring Month.

For the second consecutive year, Ford Philanthropy, Ford Motor Co.’s charitable arm, has selected a project from the Sor Isolina Ferré Centers (CSIF) as part of Ford Global Caring Month, an annual community service initiative carried out by the company each September worldwide.

This year, the selected project was the Robotics Centers. The project aims to help children and young people from the Alternative Schools affiliated with CSIF in Ponce, San Juan and Guayama develop skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), allowing them to pursue vocational careers and professional opportunities in these disciplines.

“As part of our mission to contribute to building a better world, where people have the freedom to build a better life and pursue their dreams, we are very excited to support the Sor Isolina Ferré Centers in this project through Ford Global Caring Month, which allows our employees around the world to strengthen communities and make a difference in people’s lives,” said Vivian T. Dávila, Ford’s public affairs and communications manager for Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean, who presented the project to Ford Philanthropy.

The Robotics Centers will complement the educational program of Ciencia Móvil, CSIF’s mobile laboratory that delivers STEM education, using a vehicle donated by Ford in 2017, with support for workshops also provided by the company.

“At the Sor Isolina Ferré Centers, we are deeply grateful for Ford’s continued collaboration and commitment to the educational development of our youth. The creation of the Robotics Centers, as part of Ford Global Caring Month, is a fundamental effort to promote STEM skills among the students at our Alternative Schools,” said María de Lourdes López, director of the educational system.

“This alliance not only strengthens the academic potential of our youth but also opens doors to future professional opportunities, driving the progress of our communities. We sincerely appreciate the support of Ford Philanthropy and its volunteer employees for their dedication and effort in making this project a reality,” she said.

Ford Global Caring Month is a program of the Ford Volunteer Corps, a network of Ford employees and retirees that has contributed more than 1.7 million volunteer hours across six continents since 2005.

During Ford Global Caring Month, Ford employees recommend, coordinate and support community service projects that reflect the needs of communities in their regions. Ford Philanthropy also provides grants to nonprofits identified by employees to support the purchase of tools and materials needed for the projects.