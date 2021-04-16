Type to search

In-Brief

Centro Sor Isolina Ferré ready to tee off for annual golf tourney

Maria V. Arenas-Quintero April 16, 2021
The tournament will be held in the “two person scramble” format.

Centro Sor Isolina Ferré (CSIF, in Spanish) is teeing off to host its 25th annual golf tournament on April 24 at the Wyndham Grand Río Mar Beach Resort & Spa in Río Grande.

Joaquín Arbona, president of the CSIF Golf Tournament Committee, said it will be held in the “two person scramble” format, starting at 7 a.m. with registration and breakfast. Then, the “shotgun” format, which will start at 8:30 a.m. on the hotel’s Golf River course.

 “This tournament is possible thanks to the contribution of a committee composed of volunteers from the Centers and its employees who through this and several other initiatives, continue the legacy of Sor Isolina from their Centers for more than 50 years,” said Arbona.

“As always we will have prizes and surprises for the players,” he said, adding this edition will feature special awards such as: “Closest to the Pin,” “Straightest Drive,” and “Longest Drive.”

Meanwhile, Marisol González, director of collections for the CSIF, said the COVID-19 pandemic “forced” them to pause last year’s event just weeks before the tournament.

“This year with great enthusiasm and following the security protocols and guidelines of the new executive order, we will be carrying out the activity, accompanied by friends and faithful collaborators of our Centers,” González said, adding there are still some spaces available to participate in the golf tournament.

Those interested in participating in the tournament or making a contribution to the Centro Sor Isolina Ferré may call (787) 842-0000 at extensions 1140, 1141 and 1142; or send an email to mgonzalez@csifpr.org.

