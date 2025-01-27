Youth entrepreneurship program Lemonade Day returns

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The program uses a lemonade stand to teach kids how to plan, launch and run their own business.

Nearly 8,000 children and around 3,000 mentors have participated to date.

Centro CRECE’s youth entrepreneurship program, Lemonade Day, has opened registration for its seventh edition in Puerto Rico.

The program has reached nearly 8,000 children aged 6 to 12 and 3,000 mentors, using the concept of a lemonade stand to teach business skills through hands-on experience. Participants learn how to plan, fund and operate their own small business, culminating in National Lemonade Day, when they set up stands to sell their products.

“Lemonade Day has proven to be an effective tool for business education and the development of valuable skills useful for life,” said Natalia Subirá, program director, who encouraged parents and teachers to register children early to access lessons and materials.

The curriculum covers every stage of running a business, including creating a business plan, raising capital, making a product and selling it. Participants also learn to manage their earnings by spending, saving and donating.

Beyond entrepreneurship, the program develops skills in goal-setting, teamwork, communication, problem-solving and leadership.

In 2024, the program achieved record participation with 2,251 students and 725 mentors from public and private schools, homeschool programs and organizations.

Participants reported $46,200 in total sales, $35,300 in total income and $28,300 in savings, with an average gross income of $234 per stand.

“Through Lemonade Day, Centro CRECE Center is cultivating a generation prepared to undertake and achieve self-sufficiency, take on challenges, innovate and strengthen free enterprise in Puerto Rico,” Tere Nolla, executive director of Centro CRECE.

She invited sponsors, schools and organizations to join this “unique and memorable experience.”