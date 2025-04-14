Type to search

In-Brief

Young entrepreneurs shine at Lemonade Day contest

April 14, 2025
The contest is part of Lemonade Day, a national program that teaches kids how to start and run a small business using a lemonade stand model.
Children in Puerto Rico competed with original lemonade recipes ahead of the islandwide event on May 17.

Lemonade Day Puerto Rico has announced the winners of its 2025 “Best Lemonade” contest, held earlier this month at San Patricio Plaza in Guaynabo.

The event brought together children ages 6 to 12 to showcase their creativity and business skills by crafting original lemonade recipes. A panel of judges evaluated the entries based on presentation, originality and flavor.

This year’s winners are Stella Serrano (1st place), Wilgabriel Otero (2nd place), and Marbella Gómez (3rd place), with honorable mentions going to Cesia Bardales and Kiam Hutchinson.

“We congratulate all the brave entrepreneurs for putting their products to the test and for their valuable efforts to have the best lemonade of 2025,” said Natalia Subirá, director of Lemonade Day. “This year we had passionate participants who worked hard to create the most original, delicious and refreshing lemonade.”

The contest is part of Lemonade Day, a national youth entrepreneurship program that teaches children how to plan, launch and operate a small business using a lemonade stand as a learning model.

The Puerto Rico chapter is managed by the nonprofit CRECE, which has partnered with the Department of Education to bring Lemonade Day into public school classrooms across the island.

“We’re impressed with the talent and creativity shown by all the participants,” said Tere Nolla, executive director of CRECE. “It was a real pleasure to see how this contest united the community around something as refreshing and emblematic as lemonade — and, therefore, support entrepreneurship as a path to prosperity.”

The event also featured a special appearance by Populoso, Banco Popular’s mascot, who spoke with attendees about the value of work and saving.

Lemonade Day 2025 will culminate in an islandwide event across Puerto Rico on May 17.

