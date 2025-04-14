Science Trust to host precision medicine symposium in San Juan

The event will also showcase local innovation through a scientific poster session, with awards to be presented to the top three submissions.

The May 1 event will bring together health care and research leaders to promote innovation and collaboration in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust will host its first “Symposium for Advancing Precision-Based, Integrative and Individualized Health Care” on May 1, at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan.

The one-day event, supported by the Doris Duke Foundation, aims to bring together experts from multiple disciplines to accelerate progress in precision medicine in Puerto Rico and beyond.

The symposium will feature keynote speaker Kenneth Ramos, executive director of the Institute of Biosciences and Technology at Texas A&M Health, along with a roster of local and international leaders in health care, research and technology.

The agenda includes sessions on precision medicine trends, artificial intelligence, health equity and clinical research strategies, with a particular focus on Puerto Rico’s role in the evolving biomedical landscape.

“During the symposium, the brightest minds in the field will come together to tackle future challenges and transform health care in the archipelago and beyond,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

“This symposium is an opportunity to connect experts from various disciplines and foster a health innovation ecosystem in Puerto Rico. We aim to strengthen collaborations between research, academia and industry to make precision medicine an accessible reality for our population,” she said.

The event will also showcase local innovation through a scientific poster session, with three awards to be granted to top submissions. Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits have been requested to support professional development for medical attendees.

The symposium is part of a broader initiative funded by the Doris Duke Foundation’s Collective to Strengthen Pathways for Health Research, a national effort involving 18 institutions including Harvard University, Duke University, New York University and Johns Hopkins University.