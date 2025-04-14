Type to search

UPR Aguadilla hosts conference to boost federal research funding

NIMB Staff April 14, 2025
University of Puerto Rico Aguadilla Rector Sonia Rivera-González congratulates students and highlights the importance of training professionals in strategic sectors like aeronautics and aerospace.
The BRIDGE Conference brought together Puerto Rico researchers and professionals to strengthen grant proposal development.

The University of Puerto Rico at Aguadilla recently hosted the BRIDGE Conference — Building Research Initiatives and Developmental Growth for Excellence — bringing together more than 20 academic, government, and private-sector institutions to strengthen the island’s capacity to compete for federal research grants.

Held in a hybrid format at the Courtyard by Marriott in Aguadilla and online, the event welcomed researchers, graduate students and grant professionals from across Puerto Rico.

Organized by UPR Aguadilla’s Center for Research and Sponsored Projects (CIPS, in Spanish) and led by natural sciences professor Miguel Méndez-González, the event is part of a broader initiative funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

“This conference not only provided theoretical and practical tools but also fostered continued support so participants’ ideas can become concrete and successful proposals,” Méndez-González said.

The program featured national speakers, including Deena Khalil of Howard University, who offered an overview of NSF’s organizational structure and funding opportunities. Joshua Roney of the University of Central Florida introduced participants to proposal development using the Heilmeier Catechism framework. A workshop led by Michigan State University’s Sara Steenrod and Lauren Aerni provided practical strategies for crafting effective NSF submissions.

“BRIDGE reaffirms our institution’s leadership in developing researchers capable of competing for federal funds, strengthening the research ecosystem in western Puerto Rico,” said UPR Aguadilla Chancellor Sonia Rivera-González.

CIPS Director Geovanny Negrón added that the event “sets a precedent for collaborative and multisectoral training in Puerto Rico, betting on the sustainability of research at our universities.”

