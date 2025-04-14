Veuve Clicquot president visits Puerto Rico to toast innovation and legacy

With decades in Puerto Rico, Veuve Clicquot remains one of the island’s most recognized and celebrated champagne brands.

The brand unveiled its Rich Cuvée champagne.

In a visit to Puerto Rico, Jean-Marc Gallot, president of champagne house Veuve Clicquot, celebrated the brand’s legacy and unveiled its latest innovation, Rich Cuvée. The event marked Gallot’s first visit to the island and underscored the brand’s longstanding presence and commitment to Puerto Rican consumers.

Held at Aire de Olive in San Juan, the celebration brought together invited guests for an exclusive unveiling of Rich Cuvée, a modern and versatile champagne designed to be enjoyed over ice with a variety of ingredients to enhance its aromatic profile.

“The visit of Jean-Marc Gallot to Puerto Rico is a very special event that reinforces Veuve Clicquot’s connection with the island,” said Coralis Torres, senior brand manager at Méndez & Co. “His presence reaffirms the brand’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence — values that resonate with our local market.”

Founded in 1772, Veuve Clicquot is one of the world’s most iconic champagne houses, known for its innovation and pursuit of quality. Its legacy is rooted in the visionary leadership of Madame Clicquot, who pioneered the creation of the first vintage champagne and developed the “remuage” technique that transformed the industry.

Under Gallot’s leadership since 2014, Veuve Clicquot has expanded its innovation and sustainability efforts.

The Maison has reduced its packaging volume by 40% since 2019 and launched the Eco Yellow Program to lower its environmental impact. These efforts reflect its mission to blend luxury with social and ecological responsibility, officials said.

The visit also highlighted the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award, an initiative that promotes entrepreneurship and honors Madame Clicquot’s trailblazing legacy. In addition to Rich Cuvée, the Maison continues to spotlight its prestigious its prestigious La Grande Dame cuvée while appealing to a new generation of champagne lovers.

“Through my visit to Puerto Rico, I celebrate the legacy of Veuve Clicquot that propels us toward a bright future, as we continue to innovate and maintain our commitment to social responsibility,” Gallot said.

With decades of presence in Puerto Rico, Veuve Clicquot remains one of the most beloved champagne brands. Gallot’s visit signals the Maison’s intent to deepen its relationship with Puerto Rican consumers while continuing to lead globally in excellence and sustainability.