Type to search

In-Brief

Foundation for Puerto Rico to hold 8th annual golf tournament

NIMB Staff October 1, 2024
The event will be held at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande and will feature approximately 120 players.

The event brings together a large group of participants every year.

The Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR) will hold its eighth annual golf tournament on Nov. 15 to raise funds for the socioeconomic development projects the organization supports on the island.

“The role played by the nonprofit sector in Puerto Rico is fundamental. As a nonprofit organization, we depend, like many other entities that work for the well-being of our island, on donations from the private sector to offer our services to the communities we serve and generate a positive impact,” said Patsy Ramírez-Arroyo, FPR’s director of development and marketing.

“Our golf tournament is one of the ways we raise funds to keep our initiatives and programs running, and it also serves as a platform to present our work to participants,” she added.

The event will be held at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande (Coco Beach) and will feature approximately 120 players. All funds raised will be allocated to the different initiatives led by FPR, which seek to promote sustainable socioeconomic development in communities, including strengthening the visitor economy through various efforts currently focused on the island’s eastern region.

The event is supported by sponsors including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Best Option, HUB, Banco Popular, Jump Start Digital, Fulcro Insurance, and Walmart. Those interested in joining FPR’s mission as a player or sponsor can do so via this link.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Forest Service invites public to discussions on status of El Yunque
NIMB Staff August 12, 2024
Airbnb Community Fund grants $150K to support Puerto Rican entrepreneurship
NIMB Staff January 25, 2024
[re]ACTIVA training program reaches 200+ small businesses
NIMB Staff October 31, 2023
Foundation for Puerto Rico explores AI solutions to housing crisis
NIMB Staff July 31, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“It is interesting to see that in Puerto Rico there’s a lot of worry regarding human capital, while globally, only failure to attract or retain top talent makes it to the top 10. Companies are concerned about turnover, absenteeism and how they can provide services when they lack personnel.

— Karla Ruiz, country commercial director for Aon in Puerto Rico

Related Stories

Forest Service invites public to discussions on status of El Yunque
Airbnb Community Fund grants $150K to support Puerto Rican entrepreneurship
[re]ACTIVA training program reaches 200+ small businesses
Foundation for Puerto Rico explores AI solutions to housing crisis
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.