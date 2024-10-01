Foundation for Puerto Rico to hold 8th annual golf tournament

The event will be held at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande and will feature approximately 120 players.

The event brings together a large group of participants every year.

The Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR) will hold its eighth annual golf tournament on Nov. 15 to raise funds for the socioeconomic development projects the organization supports on the island.

“The role played by the nonprofit sector in Puerto Rico is fundamental. As a nonprofit organization, we depend, like many other entities that work for the well-being of our island, on donations from the private sector to offer our services to the communities we serve and generate a positive impact,” said Patsy Ramírez-Arroyo, FPR’s director of development and marketing.

“Our golf tournament is one of the ways we raise funds to keep our initiatives and programs running, and it also serves as a platform to present our work to participants,” she added.

The event will be held at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande (Coco Beach) and will feature approximately 120 players. All funds raised will be allocated to the different initiatives led by FPR, which seek to promote sustainable socioeconomic development in communities, including strengthening the visitor economy through various efforts currently focused on the island’s eastern region.

The event is supported by sponsors including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Best Option, HUB, Banco Popular, Jump Start Digital, Fulcro Insurance, and Walmart. Those interested in joining FPR’s mission as a player or sponsor can do so via this link.