Type to search

Featured Retail

Puerto Rico restaurants see drop in profit margins, sales

NIMB Staff January 22, 2025
Economist Chantal Benet presented key findings from the study.

Trade group-commissioned report details challenges from rising costs, labor shortages and reduced investment plans.

Puerto Rico’s restaurant industry has seen shrinking profit margins and declining sales, according to the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association’s (ASORE, in Spanish) latest “Restaurant Industry Projections 2025” report.

The study reveals that the percentage of restaurants with profit margins below 8% rose to 43% in 2024, up from 37% in 2022. Sales performance also declined, with 48.2% of establishments reporting increased sales in 2024, compared to 55.8% in 2023, while those experiencing decreased sales rose from 32.4% to 43.8%.

These figures reflect the tough conditions Puerto Rican restaurants face, including higher operating costs and economic uncertainty.

“The findings of this report show us how these policies are disproportionately affecting restaurants, which already lead bankruptcies in the island’s commercial sector,” said ASORE President Carlos Budet, who urged lawmakers to consider measures that support the industry and allow restaurants to thrive amid difficult conditions.

“Although profit margins have declined, there is still room for growth, but we need a legislative environment that encourages growth, not hinders it,” he said.

The report, prepared by economists Chantal Benet and Gustavo Vélez of Inteligencia Económica, also found a reduced investment outlook for 2025. Only 46.5% of restaurateurs plan to expand, down from 51.5% the year before.

Labor shortages remain a significant issue, with 77.7% of surveyed establishments reporting a combined 2,618 unfilled positions. Non-tipped employees earn a median hourly wage of $11 and work an average of 30 hours per week.

The report identifies rising food and energy costs, increasing minimum wages, and recruitment difficulties as the most pressing challenges for the industry. Although the average restaurant ticket price of $32.70 (median $18) offers some revenue stability, operational costs — especially for electricity and labor — continue to erode profits.

Additionally, fewer restaurants raised prices in 2024 (62%, down from 76% in 2023), with more businesses opting for price reductions to stay competitive.

Despite the challenges, the report emphasizes that restaurants remain a viable business opportunity with proper management, education and strategy implementation.

“Since the beginning of this project, our goal has been to provide reliable and relevant data that serves as a strategic guide for the sector,” said Vélez.

“These results reflect the complexity of the economic environment and show that restaurants can be successful and sustainable businesses with the right tools and strategies. The key is education, ongoing training, and the implementation of best practices that strengthen operations,” he said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

ASORE to host restaurant industry trade show Oct. 18-19
NIMB Staff September 30, 2024
Executives named in advertising, food, green energy, economics industries
Contributor February 19, 2024
Puerto Rico’s Restaurant Assoc., EDB partner to support industry
NIMB Staff February 7, 2024
Fransglobal Charity Foundation makes first donation, $20K for Puerto Rico’s youth
NIMB Staff February 6, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

Under [Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean’s] leadership, the promotion of the destination stimulated the demand for travel to Puerto Rico to levels unimaginable just a few years ago.

 

We will miss his knowledge and leadership, and we see his recruitment by the St. Louis [destination marketing organization (DMO)] as a recognition of his extraordinary work in Puerto Rico and the success achieved by our organization under his direction.

 

José M. Suárez, chairman of Discover Puerto Rico’s board of directors

 

Related Stories

ASORE to host restaurant industry trade show Oct. 18-19
Executives named in advertising, food, green energy, economics industries
Puerto Rico’s Restaurant Assoc., EDB partner to support industry
Fransglobal Charity Foundation makes first donation, $20K for Puerto Rico’s youth
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.