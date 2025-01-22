CoC gets $17.6M to fight homelessness in 24 northern Puerto Rico towns

Liz Mónica Lamboy, executive director of PR-502 Continuum of Care, encouraged volunteers to join the 2025 Homeless Count on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.

The funding will support 38 projects through the Department of Housing and Urban Development program.

The PR-502 Continuum of Care (CoC), through its collaborating agency, the Puerto Rico Family Department, has received $17.6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address homelessness in 24 northern municipalities.

The federal funds will finance 38 projects aimed at assisting the homeless population, including four new projects designed to expand services for this vulnerable group, officials said.

This allocation is part of a total $33 million awarded to Puerto Rico through HUD’s CoC Program, a competitive grant process where organizations across the U.S. submit funding proposals. The amount received by PR-502 represents a nearly $2 million increase compared to last year’s allocation.

“This achievement reaffirms our commitment to the homeless population in Puerto Rico. The funds obtained will allow us to improve the infrastructure of services and develop new initiatives to address this problem in a comprehensive manner,” said Belinda Hill, chairwoman of CoC PR 502’s board of directors.

Liz Mónica Lamboy, executive director of CoC PR-502, encouraged community members to volunteer for the 2025 Homeless Count, which will take place Jan. 29 starting at 6 p.m.

“The Homeless People Count is an exercise that allows us to collect essential data on the needs of this population and to support project proposals that seek to meet them,” Lamboy said. “Those interested in participating as volunteers can call 787-294-4900, extensions 1181 and 1174, or write to [email protected] for more information and to register.”

PR-502 CoC is a coalition of homeless service providers who plan HUD-funded efforts to end homelessness and implement prevention and response systems. The designated service area includes the municipalities of Aibonito, Arecibo, Barceloneta, Barranquitas, Bayamón, Camuy, Carolina, Cataño, Ciales, Comerío, Corozal, Dorado, Florida, Guaynabo, Lares, Morovis, Naranjito, Orocovis, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Vega Alta, Vega Baja, and Utuado.