Rebook 2025 short-term rental industry convention returns Feb. 1

Panelists at the 2024 Rebook Short-Term Rental Conference.

The event will feature experts discussing trends, artificial intelligence’s impact, and tools for owners, managers, and investors.

With rental income and expenses surpassing $1.7 billion and growing demand, Puerto Rico has solidified its position as a top market for short-term rentals.

The third edition of Rebook: A Short-Term Rental Conference will take place on Feb. 1 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, providing a platform for industry professionals to analyze trends, access exclusive data, explore the impact of artificial intelligence and address regulatory challenges, organizers announced.

“Puerto Rico continues to experience an excellent moment in the short-term rental market. Rebook is the only conference dedicated exclusively to this segment in Puerto Rico and is designed to support professionals at all stages of their careers, from those considering starting out to those who manage property portfolios,” said Alma Bair, co-president of Viva Puerto Rico Short-Term Rental Alliance (Viva PR).

“This event will provide owners, managers and investors with the necessary tools to face the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities of an industry that is constantly evolving thanks to technology and innovation,” she added.

The event will feature sessions on local market analysis, dynamic pricing strategies and guest experience enhancements, alongside networking opportunities and exhibits that will connect attendees with industry experts and suppliers.

Pedro Fernández, president of Cube Events and producer of the conference, emphasized the inclusion of international experts to enrich the experience.

“Erick Cisneros from Airbnb will share the latest updates to the platform and their impact on local hosts. Meanwhile, David Angotti, an artificial intelligence specialist, will explain how this technology is redefining property management, from price optimization to personalizing the guest experience,” Fernández said.

Cecilia Rodríguez, market research analyst at Discover Puerto Rico, will discuss tourism trends and their impact on the short-term rental market. Justin Gilbert, a tourism economics specialist, will offer a global perspective on how tourism activity drives business opportunities. Daniel Zammata, regional manager of PriceLabs for Latin America, will present data analysis tools and pricing strategies to optimize profitability.

In 2024, more than 3 million nights were booked in short-term rental properties, representing 45% of the market demand and a 15% increase compared to 2023. According to René Acosta, co-president of Viva PR, the short-term rental sector is driving the most economic growth within Puerto Rico’s tourism industry.

“Short-term rentals are generating large revenues, new jobs and significant tax contributions for municipalities and the government,” Acosta said. “This is not only benefiting thousands of Puerto Rican families but is also democratizing tourism on the island. This event is a unique opportunity to acquire knowledge and tools that enhance the impact of local hosts.”