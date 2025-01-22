PathStone launches Business Performance Center Program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rosa Uriarte, deputy director of economic development at The Enterprise Center at PathStone, and José Rivas, senior business development officer at the organization.

The initiative will train Puerto Rico small businesses to secure contracts and improve resilience.

The Enterprise Center at PathStone has launched the Business Performance Center program, which offers free training for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Puerto Rico. The initiative aims to equip entrepreneurs with the tools to secure government contracts and improve resilience to economic challenges.

The program focuses on empowering historically disadvantaged entrepreneurs, including women and minority business owners, through group workshops, personalized technical assistance, and networking opportunities with contract and subcontract resources.

“This program not only offers immediate opportunities for SMEs in Puerto Rico to enter the federal economy but also contributes to the development of a stronger and more resilient business ecosystem,” said Rosa Uriarte, deputy director of Economic Development at The Enterprise Center at PathStone.

“Strengthening the capacity of our local entrepreneurs is key to the recovery and economic sustainability of the island,” she added.

Participants will receive services such as:

Specialized training to access government contracts.

Workshops and resources to build resilience against economic challenges.

Tools for digital transformation and business process optimization.

Personalized mentoring during and after training.

Strategic connections with business and government networks.

“For us, this program reflects our commitment to the economic progress of the island. Each business we train is one more step towards a more inclusive and solid economy. We are proud to be part of the growth and empowerment of our entrepreneurs,” Uriarte added.

The main goal of the program, which will run until October, is to prepare Puerto Rican SMEs to secure government and private contracts, fostering competitiveness and operational resilience. The initiative also promotes adopting digital technology to help businesses adapt to evolving challenges, the nonprofit stated.

Since its launch, the program has supported more than 80 entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico, generating more than $47 million in economic impact. The program is funded by the Economic Development Administration as part of a regional effort to strengthen SMEs.

“Together we can build a more prosperous future for SMEs in Puerto Rico,” Uriarte said.