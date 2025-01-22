Type to search

In-Brief

PathStone launches Business Performance Center Program

NIMB Staff January 22, 2025
Rosa Uriarte, deputy director of economic development at The Enterprise Center at PathStone, and José Rivas, senior business development officer at the organization.

The initiative will train Puerto Rico small businesses to secure contracts and improve resilience.

The Enterprise Center at PathStone has launched the Business Performance Center program, which offers free training for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Puerto Rico. The initiative aims to equip entrepreneurs with the tools to secure government contracts and improve resilience to economic challenges.

The program focuses on empowering historically disadvantaged entrepreneurs, including women and minority business owners, through group workshops, personalized technical assistance, and networking opportunities with contract and subcontract resources.

“This program not only offers immediate opportunities for SMEs in Puerto Rico to enter the federal economy but also contributes to the development of a stronger and more resilient business ecosystem,” said Rosa Uriarte, deputy director of Economic Development at The Enterprise Center at PathStone.

“Strengthening the capacity of our local entrepreneurs is key to the recovery and economic sustainability of the island,” she added.

Participants will receive services such as:

  • Specialized training to access government contracts.

  • Workshops and resources to build resilience against economic challenges.

  • Tools for digital transformation and business process optimization.

  • Personalized mentoring during and after training.

  • Strategic connections with business and government networks.

“For us, this program reflects our commitment to the economic progress of the island. Each business we train is one more step towards a more inclusive and solid economy. We are proud to be part of the growth and empowerment of our entrepreneurs,” Uriarte added.

The main goal of the program, which will run until October, is to prepare Puerto Rican SMEs to secure government and private contracts, fostering competitiveness and operational resilience. The initiative also promotes adopting digital technology to help businesses adapt to evolving challenges, the nonprofit stated.

Since its launch, the program has supported more than 80 entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico, generating more than $47 million in economic impact. The program is funded by the Economic Development Administration as part of a regional effort to strengthen SMEs.

“Together we can build a more prosperous future for SMEs in Puerto Rico,” Uriarte said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico gets $948K from USDA for rural development projects
NIMB Staff December 6, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

Under [Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean’s] leadership, the promotion of the destination stimulated the demand for travel to Puerto Rico to levels unimaginable just a few years ago.

 

We will miss his knowledge and leadership, and we see his recruitment by the St. Louis [destination marketing organization (DMO)] as a recognition of his extraordinary work in Puerto Rico and the success achieved by our organization under his direction.

 

José M. Suárez, chairman of Discover Puerto Rico’s board of directors

 

Related Stories

Puerto Rico gets $948K from USDA for rural development projects
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.