Puerto Rico gets $948K from USDA for rural development projects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ganaderos Borges Inc., a farm in Naguabo, received $250,000.

The funding supports coffee processing, beef production, technical assistance and housing preservation projects.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced $948,352 in grants to support economic development in Puerto Rico’s rural communities through the Rural Partners Network (RPN).

Five projects will benefit from the funding, said Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, state director of USDA Rural Development for Puerto Rico. Trujillo-Ortega will transition to serve as chief of staff for Resident Commissioner-elect Pablo José Hernández in Washington this January.

The funded projects include:

Corsos Coffee Farm LLC (Jayuya): Awarded $250,000 in Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) funds to support the processing and marketing of packaged roasted coffee.

Ganaderos Borges Inc. (Naguabo): Received $250,000 in VAPG funds for the processing and marketing of packaged beef sausages.

Pathstone Enterprises Center: Granted $144,068 in Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) funds to provide technical assistance and training for 100 entrepreneurs in areas such as financing, marketing and business plan development.

Latino Economic Development Corp.: Allocated $99,984 in RBDG funds to offer technical assistance to small businesses in Maricao, Guánica, Adjuntas, Lajas, Jayuya and Comerío.

Municipality of Vega Baja: Awarded $30,665 in Housing Preservation Grant funds to repair and improve four rural residences in the town.

The USDA’s announcement is part of a larger $194 million investment supporting 118 economic development projects in RPN communities and neighboring areas across 14 states and Puerto Rico.

The RPN program was launched in April 2022 to ensure historically underserved rural and tribal communities receive equitable access to federal funding.