The Banker magazine names Popular ‘Bank of the year Puerto Rico’

NIMB Staff December 6, 2024
The Banker stated that Popular was chosen for its transformative corporate purpose, “Putting people at the center of progress."

This marks the 12th time Popular has earned this recognition.

Popular Inc. announced that Banco Popular de Puerto Rico has been named “Bank of the Year Puerto Rico” by The Banker, an international banking magazine published by The Financial Times. This marks the 12th time Popular has received this recognition.

The Banker highlighted Popular’s transformative corporate purpose, “Putting people at the center of progress,” which is evident in its focus on financial inclusion, entrepreneurial support, and innovative products and programs.

Among the initiatives recognized were “Emprende con Popular,” which supports entrepreneurs with tailored financing and resources, and “SimpleCredit,” for streamlined small business loans.

Popular’s $300 million investment in technology and its efforts to fund affordable housing and renewable energy projects were also noted as examples of its commitment to economic and environmental sustainability.

“Popular is committed to driving banking innovation that empowers customers, employees and communities, while supporting Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth,” said Ignacio Álvarez, CEO of Popular Inc.

“We’re proud of our employees’ dedication to helping Puerto Ricans achieve their financial goals. By investing to stay at the forefront of technology, we ensure reliable, safe and innovative banking platforms to enable a unique customer experience and continue to put people at the center of progress,” Álvarez added.

Recognized as the industry standard for banking excellence, The Banker’s Bank of the Year award is contested by the world’s leading financial institutions, with winners chosen across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America, and Western Europe.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
