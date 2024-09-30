ASORE to host restaurant industry trade show Oct. 18-19

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BRS 2024 will feature a range of workshops covering technological innovation, regulatory compliance and financial management.

The event will take place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The Puerto Rico Restaurant Association (ASORE) has announced its upcoming development and training agenda for the restaurant industry as part of the Bakery and Restaurant Show (BRS) 2024, slated for Oct. 18-19 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

This year’s event will feature both local and international speakers, including technology expert Obed Borrero, corporate coach Héctor Millán, Érica Reyes from the School of Coffee and Baristas, José Muñoz and Joe Cabassa from BARS Academy, as well as Chad Moutray and Sara Nickel Bray representing the National Restaurant Association.

“At ASORE, we are committed to the ongoing growth of our industry. In today’s highly competitive and globalized market, it’s vital that our professionals remain informed about the latest trends and tools,” said Carlos Budet, president of ASORE.

“This year’s educational program at BRS provides the knowledge needed for our restaurants to not only survive but also thrive in the face of local and international challenges,” he said.

These efforts aim to ensure that Puerto Rico’s restaurant industry remains prepared to compete with leading gastronomic markets in the Caribbean, he added.

BRS 2024 will include a variety of workshops on topics like technological innovation, regulatory compliance, and financial management. Some of the highlighted sessions are: Digital Revolution, ServSuccess Master Class, Basic Barista Workshop, From Management to Human Resources, and Key Aspects of ADA Law.

“Providing training and access to innovative tools is essential for Puerto Rican restaurants to compete on a regional and international scale. Our robust selection of workshops ensures that business owners are well-prepared to meet the current market demands,” said Gadiel Lebrón, ASORE’s executive director.

ASORE noted that with more than 4,500 commercial establishments and an annual contribution of $3.9 billion to Puerto Rico’s economy, the restaurant industry plays a crucial role in the island’s economic development.