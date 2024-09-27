Veranó Hotels + Resorts to open 1st property in San Juan

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Veranó San Juan will open its doors in Spring 2025, with room rates starting at $400 per night.

Opening in Spring in Santurce, the luxury hotel will feature cultural events and rooftop dining.

Veranó Hotels + Resorts, a luxury lifestyle hotel operator, has revealed plans to open Veranó San Juan in spring 2025. This will be the first property for the brand in Puerto Rico.

The investment amount was not disclosed. However, the hotel is part of Veranó Hotels + Resorts’ broader plan to invest $100 million into three properties in Puerto Rico — Veranó San Juan, Veranó Caimito and Veranó Cabo Rojo — News is my Business learned.

Located at 1225 Ponce de León Ave. in the heart of Santurce’s business and cultural district, Veranó San Juan aims to cater to both business and leisure travelers.

“Veranó San Juan is more than a hotel — it’s a culturally relevant lifestyle experience that encapsulates the energy and sophistication of San Juan and Puerto Rico,” said John Sears, managing director of Veranó Hotels + Resorts.

Guests will have multiple room options, including Juliet balcony rooms, 17 corner suites and three signature Ó executive suites.

“Over the past two and a half years, the development team has carefully and creatively planned the adapted reuse 1950s building to pay homage to San Juan’s storied past, while offering a modern, luxurious escape in the city’s business and cultural heart,” Sears said.

The property will feature views of Condado, Miramar and Hato Rey, as well as amenities such as a rooftop bar and restaurant, a meeting venue, and Capicú, a lobby lounge where visitors can enjoy craft cocktails and cultural events unique to Puerto Rico.

Veranó club members will gain exclusive access to the property’s clubhouse, which will offer curated experiences such as wine pairings, workshops and local cultural events.