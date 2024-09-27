UrbanLink Air Mobility to launch service from Puerto Rico

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The seagliders will boost existing transportation networks in Miami and San Juan.

UrbanLink and Regent Craft announce a new Seaglider order to service South Florida and Puerto Rico.

UrbanLink Air Mobility is set to establish its regional headquarters in San Juan by the end of 2024, overseeing all its Puerto Rico and Caribbean air and sea operations, company founder Ed Wegel told News is my Business.

The South Florida-based advanced air mobility (AAM) company has ordered 27 all-electric seagliders from Regent Craft, a sustainable maritime mobility company.

This partnership aims to develop a multi-modal electric transportation ecosystem in the region, reflecting growing interest in seagliders, officials said.

“Both our Lilium Jet eVTOLs [electric vertical take-off and landing] and Regent Seaglider crafts will be based at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) and the San Juan Port, offering connections to five major cities in Puerto Rico and neighboring islands, including Saba and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Wegel said.

UrbanLink’s eVTOL operations will begin by summer 2026, followed by Seaglider operations in the fourth quarter of 2026, he said.

Once fully operational, UrbanLink Caribbean will employ a team of approximately 250 professionals, including technical, pilot and administrative roles, Wegel confirmed.

The company will operate Regent’s Viceroy seagliders, 12-passenger vessels that travel up to 180 mph and can cover routes of up to 180 miles on a single charge.

These seagliders will enhance the company’s existing electric transportation solutions in Miami and San Juan, officials said.

“Our partnership with Regent further advances our mission to bring zero-emission regional travel to the U.S., with a specific focus on the Miami and San Juan markets,” Wegel said.

“By embracing these innovative, zero-emission modes of transportation — whether by sea or air — we’re not only shaping the future of travel but also taking meaningful steps toward a cleaner, more sustainable environment for generations to come,” he added.

Seagliders will support the development of multi-modal transportation systems in coastal areas using existing dock infrastructure and expanding connectivity options for electric vehicles.

“UrbanLink’s order expands the opportunity to connect millions of people in South Florida and Puerto Rico with efficient, comfortable and sustainable transportation solutions,” said Billy Thalheimer, CEO of Regent Craft.

“As demand for Seagliders grows, this agreement brings us closer to realizing their potential to enhance existing transportation systems and improve people’s lives,” Thalheimer added.