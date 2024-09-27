Puerto Rico Advertising Conference gathers industry leaders to discuss trends, innovation

(Credit: Peshkova | Dreamstime.com)

The event, part of the Advertising Association’s 2030 plan, features talks on client-centered strategies and the legal aspects of innovation.

The Puerto Rico Advertising Association is holding its annual event today, Sept. 27, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, starting at 11:30 a.m. The Puerto Rico Advertising Conference (PRAD) serves as the association’s primary platform for education and discussions on relevant trends in advertising, marketing and communications. It is part of the association’s 2030 Strategic Plan, which aims to promote best practices, ethics and high-quality advertising for brands and clients.

This year marks the third edition of the event.

Among the speakers are Paul McCulloch, Cybercheck LLC Technology Consulting lawyer and system architect, who will present “Capitalizing on Innovation While Keeping the Law on Your Side (and to Your Advantage)”; Fabia Julias, chief Data & Knowledge officer at VML Latam, who will discuss “Customer Experience: Monetizing Through a Customer-Centric Strategy”; and Lauren Cascio, founding partner of Gulp Data, with her talk, “Uncharted Territory: The Journey of Creating Game-Changing Technology.”

In an interview with News is my Business, José Luis Cedeño, a communications adviser for the association, explained that the 2030 Strategic Plan outlines strategies for making the trade group more “relevant and visible” while increasing membership and revenue.

“The Puerto Rico Advertising Conference basically came out of Plan 2030, which included education,” Cedeño said. “What we were missing was that element of providing the industry with an educational platform in which we are bringing professionals, and not only local professionals but also from other jurisdictions and countries, to discuss … trends, best practices, relevant cases and becoming leading examples to drive good results.”

He added that the other two components of Plan 2030 are “growing the industry and making requirements more flexible to include sectors beyond advertising agencies.”

McCulloch, whose talk will focus on how to capitalize on advancements, said: “Innovation moves faster than regulation, and the drivers for innovation are monetary growth, shareholder interests and expanding resources and assets that are available for a company. Hundreds of years ago, it was land, then oil, and now technology and attention are the methods to get that attention.”