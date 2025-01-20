Type to search

Atlantic Univ. and Univ. of Puerto Rico partner to expand design education

NIMB Staff January 20, 2025
Representatives from Atlantic University and the University of Puerto Rico, Carolina Campus, discuss their collaborative agreement.

The agreement creates pathways for UPR students to pursue specialized master’s degrees at Atlantic University.

Atlantic University and the University of Puerto Rico, Carolina Campus (UPRCA), have announced a collaborative agreement to expand educational opportunities for students in the Design in Advertising Production program. This initiative aims to support professional development by providing a pathway to specialized master’s degree studies at Atlantic University.

The agreement allows students in their final semester at UPRCA to enroll in courses designed to bridge their bachelor’s degree training with master’s programs. The AGRA-49XX course will be offered in person, complemented by exclusive workshops, academic guidance and a 10% tuition discount for those pursuing a master’s at Atlantic University.

“This agreement represents a significant step in strengthening the professional development of our students,” said Zayira Jordán-Conde, president of Atlantic University. “The collaboration with UPRCA will allow us to provide them the opportunity to continue their academic training through high-quality master’s programs, specializing in areas such as digital graphic design, programming of interactive technologies and digital photography.”

The collaboration will include:

  • The creation of a bridging course between the UPRCA’s design program and Atlantic University’s master’s programs.

  • Access to Atlantic University facilities and laboratories for participating UPRCA students.

  • Personalized guidance on postgraduate studies for UPRCA students.

  • Specialized workshops for additional training.

“Today, more than ever, it is essential to offer students tools that allow them to excel in a highly competitive job market,” Jordán-Conde said. “This agreement reflects the commitment of both institutions to promote the continuing education and professional development of future leaders in design and other creative disciplines.”

Interested students will receive personalized guidance and participate in a selection process to ensure a strong transition into Atlantic University, with a curriculum tailored to their professional goals, the university assured.

