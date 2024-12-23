Type to search

In-Brief

Distrito T-Mobile, bMedia partner to market venue’s 19 LED screens

NIMB Staff December 23, 2024
Distrito T-Mobile has become one of the leading entertainment destinations in the Caribbean and the Americas, attracting more than 3.3 million visitors annually.

The alliance brings cutting-edge advertising to the popular Puerto Rican entertainment venue.

bMedia Group and Distrito T-Mobile have announced a strategic partnership to market the 19 LED screens at the entertainment facility, allowing brands to advertise at the venue’s Popular Plaza.

The partnership provides access to advanced digital technology designed to maximize visual impact and deepen connections between brands and their audiences, creating “an unparalleled digital advertising experience in Puerto Rico,” company officials said.

Distrito T-Mobile has established itself as a leading entertainment destination in the Caribbean and the Americas, welcoming more than 3.3 million visitors annually.

Its 19 LED screens feature a total of 19 million pixels, offering a 360-degree visual experience that includes the largest horizontal 4K LED screen in the Americas.

bMedia Group is one of Puerto Rico’s largest media companies and a leader in the marketing and sale of billboards on the island.

“The partnership between Distrito T-Mobile and bMedia is a perfect match, as both companies are dedicated to delighting their audiences. bMedia’s goal is to benefit our clients by showcasing messages in high-impact areas that provide value and important information using the most modern technology available,” said Juan Casillas, CEO of bMedia Group.

This agreement “not only redefines how brands communicate but also positions Puerto Rico as a global leader in advertising innovation,” he said.

Starting January, bMedia Group will offer customized advertising packages designed to maximize the screens’ visual and strategic impact.

“At Distrito T-Mobile, we’re excited to embark on this new phase of screen commercialization in collaboration with the outstanding bMedia Group team,” said Nelia Villanueva, director of sales and Marketing at Distrito T-Mobile. “Popular Plaza, the heart of our space, has become a meeting and connection point for locals and tourists, offering a multisensory environment and unparalleled visibility for everything displayed on our screens. This partnership will connect audiences and brands through creative and impactful solutions driven by innovation.”

